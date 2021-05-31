Miles Teller blew himself up in a bathroom while in Hawaii with Aaron Rodgers

Actor Miles Teller was hopped while he was with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Corey Perrine / Getty Images)

Actor Miles Teller says he blew himself up in a bathroom while hanging out with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and fiancee Shailene Woodley in Hawaii.

Aaron Rodgers has had a crazy year.

The Packers quarterback has publicly argued with the Green Bay organization while looking for a trade. Now it’s adjacent to a Hawaiian Wilderness Story.

Rodgers spent the last week on vacation with her fiance Shailene Woodley, her The spectacular now and Divergent co-star Miles Teller and his wife.

Turns out there was a bit of drama when Teller was jumped in a bathroom.

Aaron Rodgers was with Miles Teller in Hawaii when the actor jumped, but not there when he was jumped

TMZ claimed the man who hit Teller was a wedding planner who claimed he was not paid for services due from 2019.

Football’s connection to history unexpectedly deepened when former NFL kicker Pat McAfee joked that Teller blew himself up. The actor took issue with TMZ’s reporting saying he was shot by two men he had never met.

I was jumped by two guys in a bathroom. I’ve never met them before in my life but your cool wrestling segue buddy – Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021

According to TMZ, police confirmed that the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday and that they were investigating. It doesn’t appear that Rodgers had any involvement other than spending time with Teller and his wife during the week.

Teller’s wife posted a photo on Instagram of the two couples hanging out at a waterfall on the day of the incident.

Teller continued to cause a stir on Thursday when he posted a photo to Twitter with a caption: “Well done signing with the Packers.”

Either he let a new deal between Rodgers and the Packers slip through before he was supposed to, or he was lagging behind the Green Bay fans. The fact that the tweet was not removed suggests that the latter explanation is much more likely.