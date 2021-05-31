Entertainment
AEW Double or Nothing fans compare Cody Rhodes’s outfit to the boys’ Homelander
AEW fans compare Cody Rhodes’ all-American outfit for Double or Nothing to famous villain from The boys, Homelander. Cody Rhodes’ big match for the pay-per-view was against former professional boxer Anthony Ogogo. In the weeks leading up to the game, Rhodes took a deeper dive into his American dream in order to truly prepare for this game over Memorial Day weekend. Apparently, taking it to the extreme (despite apparently being the one fans are supposed to be cheering on), Rhodes showed up to the game with new All-American gear.
But given its layout and the look of the gear itself, fans can’t help but compare its look to The boys antagonist Homelander. Homelander does the same kind of American tribune in order to hide his true motives, and it kind of confused fans ahead of the game, as Rhodes might not want to be compared to such a vicious villain. Here is an overview of his equipment:
“The American dream” @CodyRhodes go one-on-one with @AnthonyOgogo NEXT on #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/YjolYJezYo
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021
But here’s what some fans are saying about Rhodes’ look:
#Double or nothing pic.twitter.com/k2zgFyrhuf
– Queen of the Ring ⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) May 31, 2021
Cody Rhodes here looking like Homelander! #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ss2plJWinz
– Justin (@AllEliteJKT) May 31, 2021
THIS CODY DEADASS MAN IS CAMEOUT AS A HOMELANDER 😭😭😭 #Double or nothing pic.twitter.com/Src1sqC2CR
– Erick Ollie (@KannibalKuma) May 31, 2021
Cody looks like Homelander … he realizes that Homelander was not a good guy, eh? #Double or nothing
– 🐐 Houston (ViV) 🐐 (@VideoIsVideo) May 31, 2021
CODY ARE YOU DRESSED LIKE A BOYS HOMELANDER#Double or nothing
– ✨ Sora ✨ ENVTuber (PRE-START) (@RyuuseiSora_) May 31, 2021
What did you think of Cody Rhodes’s outfit for AEW Double or Nothing? Was it too close to Homelander for comfort? Let us know all your thoughts on this in the comments! As for the rest of the event, keep an eye on ComicBook.com for the rest of AEW’s Double or Nothing as it’s currently taking place live. View the full results of Double or nothing below:
- (Buy-In) NWA Women’s World Championship: Serena Deeb defeats. Riho
- Hangman’s page def. Brian cage
- AEW World Team Championships: The Young Bucks won. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs. Lance Archer
- Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy [WINNER] vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs.. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush
- The Pinnacle vs The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)
- Cody Rhodes won. Anthony Ogogo
- Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]