Church leaders and artists honor George Floyd in concert | Entertainment

HOUSTON (AP) Religious leaders, musical guests, spoken word artists and politicians gathered for a concert in Houston, the hometown of George floyd, to commemorate the anniversary of his death. Pastors Remus E. Wright and Mia K. Wright greeted the Floyd family on Sunday at the Fountain of Praise, a church that held one of his funeral services, and over 450 live viewers on Facebook. It has been an amazing year and a very moving year, so much heartache and loss, so much anguish and anguish, global protests, the insurgency on Capitol Hill, but I guarantee you one thing none of us do. will forget May 25, 2020, the day George Floyd’s life was taken from us, said Mia Wright. Floyd, who was black, died last year after a white Minneapolis policeman, Derek chauvin, knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd argued for air. Floyds’ death sparked protests around the world and calls for a change in policing in the United States. Chauvin was fired after Floyd’s death and was later convicted of murder and manslaughter. The tragedy of her murder gets even deeper as your strength to seek justice sparked an overly belated calculation, suffrage advocate Stacey Abrams said of the Floyd family. Guests included Democratic politicians, U.S. Representative Al Green, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Pro-Tem Deputy Mayor Martha Castex-Tatum and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and musical guests Trae Tha Truth, Grammy-nominated artists Gene Moore Jr. and Major; and Grammy-winning gospel singer Tamela Mann. The concert organized by the George Floyd Foundation is among events organized across the country to mark the anniversary. The foundation was started by the Floyds siblings in his honor to help tackle racial inequalities in black and brown communities. On behalf of our family, we thank you for lending your voice this evening, but also for the past year which has been a historic movement in our country and around the world, said Foundation President George Floyd and the Floyds’ first cousin, Shareeduh McGee, thanking every celebrity: athlete, politician, artist, pastor educator, media figures, business and more. Tonight we say thank you. Check out AP’s full coverage of George Floyd’s death: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

