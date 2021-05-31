Ben Barnes made sure the Darkling asked Alina for his consent during a kiss scene

In Shadow and bone On Netflix, Ben Barnes plays General Kirigan / The Darkling and Jessie Mei Li plays Alina Starkov, Summoner of the Sun. Before it’s revealed that Kirigan is actually the infamous villain, The Darkling, he and Alina share a brief romance.

The Netflix show is based on two series of books written by author Leigh Bardugo, compared to the relationship between Alina and Kirigan in the books, Netflix Shadow and bone gave Alina more agency and Barnes insisted Kirigan asked Alina for consent during a hot kissing scene.

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan in Season 1 of “Shadow and Bone” | Netflix

Alina kisses The Darkling first in ‘Shadow and Bone’

In Bardugo’s first novel, also titled Shadow and bone, Kirigan kisses Alina without warning. The first kiss between the two characters was different in the series, and instead, Alina takes the first step.

“There’s definitely been some discussion about it that if she kisses him it gives Alina more agency,” Barnes said.Hollywood journalist. “And I said, ‘But is it?'”

He continued, “Because we’ve been paying attention the last few years and it gives her some semblance of agency, but she’s still an orphan who doesn’t really understand the rules with this man who’s willing to burn things down and manipulate. his power.

RELATED: ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 To Showcase Alina and Mal’s Romance

Ben Barnes insisted that The Darkling seek Alina’s consent

In Bardugo’s book, Kirigan and Alina share a second kiss after Alina shows off her powers as the Sun Summoner. The kiss is a lot more passionate than the couple’s first kiss, and although both characters are cut short, it’s hinted that Kirigan and Alina were allegedly having sex.

Like the book, Kirigan and Alina share a second passionate kiss Shadow and bone. However, there is one glaring difference, and that is that Kirigan asks for consent for the kiss to continue. It turns out that Barnes is the reason this change happened.

“My contribution came at the hottest moment of the book and the show where I throw Alina on the table. I wanted to add something, which ended up being, “Are you sure?” Barnes shared.

The Darkling is still a villain in ‘Shadow and Bone’

While fans of Shadow and bone could applaud Kirigan for asking for Alina’s consent, Barnes says it’s always the bare minimum and is not redeeming her character in any way.

RELATED: ‘Shadow and Bone’: Ben Barnes Says 1 Scene As General Kirigan Made Him ‘Feel Sick’

“It doesn’t solve anything. He’s a problematic character no matter what angle you look at him from. He is unforgivable and unconditional in his abuse of power, ”Barnes told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Barnes, he thought it was important both for Alina’s character development and for the nuance of her relationship with The Darkling.

“It’s a catalyst for the discussion about whether she has free will right now and whether we are making our own choices and whether there is a margin of understanding between them given that there really might be.” feelings for her, ”he said.

The first season of Shadow and bone Currently streaming on Netflix.