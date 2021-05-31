Pa’La in downtown Phoenix is ​​open. What to order on the new lunch menu





Pa’La in downtown Phoenix is ​​rather elusive. The more I try, the more my thoughts return to this perfect shrimp. Pink and shiny and plump, the beauty of the Sea of ​​Cortez shattered when you bit into its plump flesh, plucking its tail with little to no effort. It was a mind-blowing bite which is pretty awesome considering the shrimp was just one ingredient in a salad. And not even in one of those Navarro Grain Bowls, the original location of the Phoenix fine dining restaurant, is renowned for. These are not on the menu here but you will find wonderful wood-fired pizzas. But let’s focus on the shrimp, because it tells you a lot about what’s going on in this press room. Pa’La’s second location in downtown Phoenix is ​​a departure from the laid-back homeyvibe of the original. How the second location differs from the original Pa’La, Phoenix’s beloved central restaurant, is known for its premium tapas plates and premium Italian cuisine served at the counter in disposable plates. For his second adventure, accomplished chef Claudio Urciuoli returns to a more traditional format for a gourmet restaurant. With two different floors, the space sports an austere industrial look that seems slightly mismatched with its cocktail menu and eclectic cuisine. Without forgetting that there are real plates and that the service is complete now; the staff are incredibly friendly and know the ever-changing menu. For this ambitious venture, he commissioned Scottsdale chef Jason Alford to run the kitchen. Alford worked for ten years at the Japanese steakhouse chain Roka Akor, based in London, where he cooked meat kebabs on a robata grill over an open fire. (He also plans to bring a robata grill to Pa’La in the future.) Here’s what to expect on the menu in downtown Pa’La The menu at the new Pa’La has a defined Japanese aesthetic, with an emphasis on carefully selected seafood, both cooked and raw in sashimi-style crudos. Shrimp, boquerones, and dark fish-like sea bream dominated the daily menu, appearing on almost every dish except the two pizzas. A lightly seared Pacific albacore tuna tapas plate was sprinkled with mixed Japanese togarashi peppers and served with a classic Italian eggplant peperonata salad. It was a curious combination for fatty tuna, but it worked. Another dish of roasted octopus with French olives and capers was topped with fresh yuzu juice. And then there was my favorite, the aforementioned shrimp, which was shored up in a bright spring salad with fennel and shaved radishes and snow peas. A little more of this Cabernet Forum vinegar could have benefited, because some dishes seemed cracked. But we must applaud the duo’s dedication to fine products, right down to special soy sauces and extra virgin olive oils. Urciuoli is also particular about his pizza, which is cold fermented for 48 hours before being fired in the impressive Neapolitan wood-fired oven perched at the back of the restaurant. Pa’Ladoes two different pizzas every day. When we visited, there was a riff on the margherita pizza with oregano, and another with roasted shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, and Fra ‘Mani salami, which was sliced ​​into thick rounds almost like pepperoni. The crust was masterful, an uneven barrage of bubbles and scorch marks, covered with a thick bed of melted cheese. With everything going on here, it’s good to know that you can always slip in during lunch and get pizza. What a perfect idea. Pa’Downtown Phoenix Or: 132 E. Washington St., Phoenix Hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner service on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from June 4. Price: tapas $ 6 $ 12, salads $ 14 – $ 17, pizzas $ 12 – $ 13, entrees $ 18 Details: 602-368-3052,palakitchen.com.

