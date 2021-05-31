“Sher’s by Susnet Reza Farahan on Mike Showhead Text Drama: Interview-Hollywood Life





Mike Shuhed’s text message is now the centerpiece of the drama, “Sunset Sher’s,” and Reza Farahan deals with his ideas exclusively! Reza Farahan, 47 years old, think of him Shars at sunset Co-star Mike ShowhedText message drama! It all started when Mike started emailing another woman and now him. girlfriend Paulina ben cohen I found it, then sent 19 screenshots to Mike’s artists as proof. “As soon as I saw my cell phone, my hands started to shake,” Reza said. Hollywood life Exclusively during the episode TV talk Celebration of the 100th episode on Instagram Live on May 24. I started to salivate and growl like someone was slicing a lemon, but it wasn’t. I needed peptobismol. It was the feeling, ”he added. Paulina gives Reza in the May 23 episode Rose of fate, 37 and Gornessa “GG” Garachedagi, 39, proof that Mike was texting another woman. I tried to say They were fake and even blamed his iCloud. After trying to tell a friend they weren’t doing What’s App No Vand, 33, in her confession showed that was not the case at all. Mike then admitted that the sexting did indeed take place, stating that he and Paulina weren’t in the best places. When Paulina first arrived at Mike’s best friend, Reza quickly realized that her co-stars would somehow influence the group rather than accept responsibility for their actions. “I always thought, for some reason,” we’re all going to be blamed for this. “It’s all our fault,” Reza said. “We’ve seen you go through something with Jessica. Gornessa I tried to share my wisdom and talk about my senses, but at this point Mike was just trying to put everything in place and I think he wasn’t there. That’s why I knew it was just sad and anxious and amazing, so I thought it was a song that I have always enjoyed. I think “enjoy” meant what I heard, play too many times and get stuck again. When we come back this time, “Where are we in the club?” We have to get the effect from here. What’s the app is like iCloud. I thought it was just my friend who was very creative. In the case of Reza He can empathize with Paulina and feels he needs to dive in and help as much as he can. “This situation with Mike and Paulina causes a certain depth of my childhood,” said the author. Gay Shah Briefs Mentionned. “Paulina has children… I was writing a book. [my own childhood] While he was playing, to me it became like a cyst covered in pus, and everything popped into the mic and went off immediately. It has a profound effect on me because of my father’s infidelity. My problem with Mike has nothing to do with the law. It is concealment. Whenever someone is not being honest with me or eats something like a dog that has done their homework, I always ask them, “Do my friends think I’m crazy?” .. It almost insults my intellect. Mike likes loyalty. I love my friends but I don’t like my actions, so sometimes it is difficult. “ Appearance Social media, Mike and Paulina are on the right track, and continuing to watch the relationship drama unfold throughout Season 9, Reza couldn’t be happier: “She’s a snack, a dime! Reza adds Paulina. “We love her! She was breathing fresh air because we have seen so many women, some of whom use a little looser language. A lot of them are women, but I was very happy when Paulina joined Mike and joined the circle. We were very happy. We love Paulina. Paulina doesn’t want to go anywhere. “ Shars at sunset It will air on Bravo at 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

