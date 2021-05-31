10 characters fans would love to be friends with

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a range of different characters and personalities through the movies and shows. Whether they were powerful villains, caring humans, or intelligent Avengers, there have been a unique number of characters that fans have all loved knowing along the way in the movies.

RELATED: MCU: The 10 Worst Things The Avengers Ever Did

Of course, some characters like Thanos or Ultron aren’t here to be loved, but there is a vast array of heroes that audiences have come to know and love. If fans were made aware of the MCU, whether it was before or after the shoot, which characters in these stories would fans most like to be friends with?

ten Falcon

Falcon (Sam Wilson) is someone who is easy to get along with, mainly due to his huge personality. He enjoys having fun with others, and that’s what makes him a fan favorite among MCU viewers. He is a positive person who is happy to have jokes with others.

Sam can be protective of others, just like any great friend, but he’s also a lot of fun, which makes him the perfect person to hang out with. The audience sees his energy and connects instantly.

9 Iron Man

Iron Man is someone who can be a bit arrogant at times, as he often thinks he’s always right. However, given that he is at the heart of the MCU, there is no doubt that fans would love to know him and become friends with him.

Iron Man solves problems and has no problem coming up with different ideas to help his friends. He’s also a funny character and someone fans would always love to hang out with because he would entertain people with his sharp wit.

8 Korg

Korg might just be a supporting character within the MCU, but he’s a character who does more than make his mark. His dry sense of humor is something that works perfectly and helps make him one of the greatest characters to ever be involved in the franchise.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Ways Thor & Jane Are The Most Reliable Couple

Korg is also a brilliant friend as he will always try to help others, even if he is not 100% sure of a situation. Whether it’s fighting alongside you or just having a competitive game of Fortnite, Korg will always be there.

7 Shuri

There are a lot of great people in the Black Panther franchise, but Shuri still stands out as one of the best. She’s smart and capable of creating awesome technology to help anyone, in any situation. It’s also great that she isn’t serious all the time.

Shuri is young and energetic and enjoys having as much fun as possible. She’s always looking to make others laugh and has no problem joking around, which makes her a character fans would love to know.

6 Star lord

Star-Lord being someone with a lot of human characteristics, it’s easy to see why fans would want to be friends with him. He is someone who does not lack confidence, but at the same time the leader of the Guardians can also be kind and caring.

RELATED: Guardians of the Galaxy: The 10 Funniest Scenes In The MCU

Star-Lord always tries to cheer others up and make them laugh, which helps him stand out as a character as a whole. He connected with the audience early on, and if fans could be friends with anyone, he would be top of the list.

5 The ant Man

Ant-Man is someone who brings tons of comedy every time he’s on screen and that’s why he’s one of the perfect characters fans want to be friends with. The brilliant aspect of Ant-Man is that he is the regular man and someone who is easy to relate to.

Because of that, fans wouldn’t be so impressed with him, despite his incredible powers. Ant-Man is just a great person who is loyal to those he knows and cares deeply about his family, which is a trait that makes him a favorite among fans.

4 Black Widow

Black Widow is one of the most emotional characters in the MCU and it is this aspect that would make her a fantastic friend. He’s a character that all other heroes love, and the main reason for that is his openness to everyone.

She might not talk about her own past in detail, but Black Widow is happy to discuss any issues other people have, which makes her an ideal friend. His loyalty to friends like Steve Rogers is almost unmatched.

3 Thor

Thor is someone who would be fiercely protective of his friends, having their backs no matter what. But it would also provide a lot of humor. Thor is a hilarious character, both intentionally and not, and that’s why fans would love to be friends with him.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Of The Most Beautiful Things Thor Has Done

He’s someone who likes to have fun and have a drink, which most fans would love to do with him. His ability to enjoy life to the fullest is something MCU fans love about Thor, which could make him a great friend.

2 Spider Man

Spider-Man proves in his individual films just how fantastic he is to Ned’s friend, which is why fans would love to know him. He’s someone who just has tons of energy and passion for whatever he does, it’s impossible not to think of him as a great person.

He is intelligent and caring, also having real family values. So while it can bring a lot of fun to someone’s life, it also has the sensitive side to make it perfectly balanced. Plus, he talks nonstop which would mean life couldn’t be boring with him.

1 Captain America

He might not understand all the pop culture references that people date, but there’s no doubt Captain America would be a brilliant friend? There’s a reason he’s the boss of The Avengers and that’s because he’s the most reliable and kindest member of the bunch.

He tries to do everything literally and is always ready to help people, which every good friend should do. Captain America wears his heart on his sleeve, and while he might not bring as many jokes as some of the other characters, his reliability is something that turns him over to other MCU characters in the storyline of this. ‘friendship.

NEXT: Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 10 Characters With The Longest Screen Time, Ranked



following

MCU: 10 twists everyone saw coming





