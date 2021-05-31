Former Tamil Nadu minister convicted of rape after actor lodged complaint

The actress, in her complaint, alleged that former AIADMK minister Mr. Manikandan was in a relationship with her for five years under the pretext of marrying her and sexually assaulted her on several occasions.
In her complaint, the actress alleged that the politician “threatened to kill her by hiring contract killers.” (Photo: Pramod Madhav / India today)
Former AIADMK minister Mr. Manikandan was convicted of rape on the basis of a complaint filed by a Tamil actor. The actor accused the former minister of cheating on her under the pretext of marriage.
Besides rape, Adyar All Women Police in Chennai have also booked Manikandan under IPC sections, which involves criminal intimidation, miscarriage without the women’s consent, and self-harm.
The actor, in his complaint, alleged that Manikandan had been in a relationship with her for five years.
She also mentioned that Manikandan forced her to abort their child when she got pregnant. She further stated that she conceived three times during their relationship, but the politician forced her to have an abortion each time, promising that they would have a baby after their marriage.
The actor also claimed that Manikandan threatened to post her personal photos on social media platforms if she did not leave the country. She alleged that the former minister’s assistant also assaulted members of her family.
According to a Times Now report, in her complaint, the actress further alleged that the Tamil Nadu politician “threatened to kill her by hiring contract killers.” Manikandan, however, reportedly refuted all charges against him and claimed he did not recognize the actor at all.
One of 18 Tamil Nadu lawmakers who opposed the then chief minister under the leadership of TTV Dinakaran, Manikandan lost his ministerial post following the incident. In 2016, when he was inducted into the Jayalalitha-led AIADMK government with independent office, Manikandan, then 39, was the second youngest minister to be sworn into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.
ALSO READ: ‘Will sort out the party’: VK Sasikala hints at returning to politics in viral voice clip
READ ALSO: Tamil Nadu Gets Wall Street Veteran and MIT Graduate as Finance Minister in Stalin’s Cabinet
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit