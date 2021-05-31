Former Tamil Nadu minister convicted of rape after actor lodged complaint

In her complaint, the actress alleged that the politician “threatened to kill her by hiring contract killers.” (Photo: Pramod Madhav / India today)

Former AIADMK minister Mr. Manikandan was convicted of rape on the basis of a complaint filed by a Tamil actor. The actor accused the former minister of cheating on her under the pretext of marriage.

Besides rape, Adyar All Women Police in Chennai have also booked Manikandan under IPC sections, which involves criminal intimidation, miscarriage without the women’s consent, and self-harm.

The actor, in his complaint, alleged that Manikandan had been in a relationship with her for five years.

She also mentioned that Manikandan forced her to abort their child when she got pregnant. She further stated that she conceived three times during their relationship, but the politician forced her to have an abortion each time, promising that they would have a baby after their marriage.

The actor also claimed that Manikandan threatened to post her personal photos on social media platforms if she did not leave the country. She alleged that the former minister’s assistant also assaulted members of her family.

According to a Times Now report, in her complaint, the actress further alleged that the Tamil Nadu politician “threatened to kill her by hiring contract killers.” Manikandan, however, reportedly refuted all charges against him and claimed he did not recognize the actor at all.

One of 18 Tamil Nadu lawmakers who opposed the then chief minister under the leadership of TTV Dinakaran, Manikandan lost his ministerial post following the incident. In 2016, when he was inducted into the Jayalalitha-led AIADMK government with independent office, Manikandan, then 39, was the second youngest minister to be sworn into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

ALSO READ: ‘Will sort out the party’: VK Sasikala hints at returning to politics in viral voice clip

READ ALSO: Tamil Nadu Gets Wall Street Veteran and MIT Graduate as Finance Minister in Stalin’s Cabinet