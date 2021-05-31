Hollywood is back: Krasinski’s ‘Quiet Place’ breaks pandemic record

A thousand sighs of relief were heard across Hollywood from the desks of studio executives as the sequel to John Krasinski’s post-apocalyptic thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” awakened the North American box office of the hibernating with a $ 48.4 million pandemic, which is expected to generate $ 58.5 million in revenue by Monday, the studio estimated on Sunday.

The performance of the film applauded a film industry that has been punished and transformed by the pandemic. Paramount Pictures’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, which was set to open in March 2021 before theaters closed, was this year’s first big movie and one of the only big budgets in the coronavirus era next to Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” open exclusively in theaters.

Paramount chief distribution officer Chris Aronson called the opening “an unqualified success.”

“It’s a huge sigh of relief and a feeling of optimism for sure,” Aronson said. “Movies, films, theaters are not dead. Yes, they have been threatened, but they prove once again that they are resilient and that people want to have this community experience.”

Many films have mapped out hybrid release plans during the pandemic, debuting simultaneously at home. That’s what Walt Disney Co. did this weekend with its PG-13 Cruella De Vil prequel, “Cruella,” making it available to Disney + subscribers for $ 30.

In theaters, it grossed $ 21.3 million, Disney said, and about $ 26.4 million over the four-day weekend. “Cruella” also added $ 16.1 million in 29 international territories. Disney did not say how much the film was made on the company’s streaming platform.





Emma Stone (C) wearing a face mask and a striking red dress walks among a crowd in a scene from Disney’s “Cruella”. (Disney via AP)

“A Quiet Place II” will also turn to streaming after 45 days in theaters when it becomes available on Paramount +. A clear result of the pandemic is that the theatrical showcase has shrunk, possibly permanently. Three months was once the usual length of time for a movie to be shown in theaters.

The previous best debuts of the year belonged to Warner Bros. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which opened with $ 32.2 million, or $ 48.5 million in its first five days, while simultaneously airing on HBO Max.

The contrasting exit strategies between “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” offered a test case for Hollywood. How much does a date and date release cost for a film like “Cruella” in ticket sales? Is it worth it? Without knowing how much “Cruella” has benefited Disney +, a true comparison is not possible.

However, the good returns for the “A Quiet Place Part II” theater are revealing, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. He called it a “pivotal weekend” for the movie industry which proved that predictions of the movie’s demise were “completely wrong”.

“This ‘Quiet Place Part II’ worked so well makes it clear that a first theatrical release for a great movie is the way to go,” Dergarabedian said. “This is the best news possible for an industry that has faced possibly the most difficult chapter in movie history.”

The debut of “A Quiet Place Part II” was widely regarded across Hollywood as the kickoff of its delayed summer film season. After largely avoiding the pandemic or shifting to streaming platforms, a range of potential blockbusters are lining up again. On tap are Warner Bros. ” In the Heights’, ‘F9’ from Universal and ‘Black Widow’ from Disney.

Last week, Universal Pictures’ ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “F9,” debuted with $ 162 million in ticket sales in eight international markets and $ 135 million in China alone. In its second weekend, “F9,” which opens in North America on June 25, ran for $ 230 million worldwide.

“A Quiet Place Part II” had already had its red carpet premiere in March of last year and spent some of its marketing budget, but it opened remarkably in line with the ticket count forecast that it would sell before the start of the pandemic.

In the months that followed, Paramount sold several of its films to streamers “Coming 2 America,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” but Krasinski and the studio were convinced that the muted intensity of “A Quiet Place Part II “worked best. the big screen.





The El Capitan Theater hosts a special opening night for fans of Disney’s “Cruella” at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States on May 27, 2021 (AFP Photo)

In an interview before the film’s release, Krasinski said a theatrical release was “non-negotiable.” And Krasinski worked hard to stoke the excitement, traveling the country in the week leading up to its release to surprise moviegoers. Still, given the circumstances, he wasn’t sure if the audience was going to come out.

“As weird as the whole year has been, it’s how weird opening weekend is,” Krasinski said. “I don’t really know what it is anymore.”

In the end, “A Quiet Place Part II” played a lot like the first. This 2018 hit, which ultimately grossed $ 340 million worldwide on a $ 17 million budget, kicked off with $ 50.2 million in ticket sales in North America. Sequels generally do better than the original, but “Part II” has had a lot more challenges due to the pandemic.

Rich Gelfond, managing director of IMAX, where “A Quiet Place Part II” made $ 4.1 million domestically, called the film “the first domestic release this year to cross the threshold of” big week. end of opening given the pandemic “to the” grand opening weekend “period. ‘”

Memorial Day weekend, usually one of the busiest for theaters, still didn’t look like it normally does in the movies. The total box office topped $ 80 million, but that’s about a third of normal holiday weekend activity. Last Memorial Day, when almost all of the operating theaters were drive-ins, ticket sales were $ 842,000, according to Comscore.

Many theaters, especially in New York and Los Angeles, are still operating with social distancing measures, but the guidelines are worsening.

Last week, the country’s biggest theater chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, said they would no longer need vaccinated moviegoers to wear face masks.