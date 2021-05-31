Olivia Rodrigo, Twenty-One Pilots, Dayglow and More – The Vanderbilt Hustler

As we go through these lazy first few weeks of summer, neither of us have time for the in-depth weekly Fridays compilations of new music. Enter: New Music May. Read on for the Life Staff Summary weeks months of new releases, from indie rock to chamber pop to… well, I wasn’t sure what to call the latter.

Pop-punk

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

From his role as Nini in High school music: The Musical: The series TIC Tac Fame from her first license release, Olivia Rodrigo has emerged in the limelight as an AAPI actress and musician. With SOUR, she sort of created an album that entirely writes down every high school memory I can remember. Despite the fact that I’m 20 and in college, SOUR makes me feel seventeen high school sorrows again with these 11 heartbreaking new hymns.

With his three bachelors, his driver’s license, his déjà vu and his good 4 you, Rodrigo took TikTok by storm, where fans relived past breakups, created tendencies or even just reacted to the album. The release of the driver’s license alone shattered the glass ceilings of the music industry, becoming the longest-serving No.1 track on the Billboard Global 200 chart, beating artists like BTS and The Weeknd.

It would be difficult to pick a favorite track from the album, but here are a few that stand out. 1 step forward, 3 step back gives off the same energy as some Taylor Swifts tracks alwaysCoincidentally, Jack Antonoff and Swift herself helped write the song. The piano piece and vocals pulled through my sensitive strings, truly encapsulating so much emotion in one piece.

Another highlight was Hope ur ok, an accumulation of traumatic stories that Rodrigo sought to tell, which gave us lines like hope you know how proud i am that you were created with the courage to unlearn all their hate and hdo parents care more about the bible // than being good to their own child, plus a ton of tears to sort through. Whether I’m laughing, crying, or the fiercest version of myself, this album is close to a masterpiece and has already staked its claim in the music industry. We can’t wait to hear more from Rodrigo.

Alternative / independent pop

Scaled and Icy, twenty-one pilots

Admittedly, the review of this album worried me a little, because twenty-one pilots always bring me back to my anguished college years. While I was pleasantly surprised in some ways, a lyrical build similar to earlier works, and a more joyful, light energy at the end of the tunnel, the album on the whole wasn’t all I hoped for. was a lot more electronic than I expected.

There were some great songs that really showcased the duets’ writing skills, like Mulberry Street and Never Take It. However, it lacks the kind of storytelling and consistency that was present in previous albums, like Blurryface and Trench. Among some spectacular tracks that showcase the duo’s talents and the unique products of their pandemic experimentation, there are some, like Good Day, that sound like music you might hear on JCPenney’s speaker system. . Unfortunately, this recasting of their old roots in this album was not what I was hoping for.

Harmony House, Dayglow

The latest album release from Dayglow, a staple of alternative indie music, Harmony House is a delight for any listener. The album starts off strong with Something, featuring Sloan Strubles’ iconic backbeat and synth preset, which reflects the rhythmic and stylistic inspirations of the early 2000s of Bright Eyes and Vampire Weekend. The song is crisp and brief, leaving the listener asking for more with each beat. These desires are fulfilled in the next track, inspired by the groove of the 70s, Medicine, with distant laser sound effects and deep bass accompaniment. This track is more danceable and emphasizes Strubles’ love for songwriting, and the guitar solo tracks, a necessary upbeat break between choruses, explore another side of the artist.

Balcony hits hard and loud, most resembling previous versions of Dayglow, but featuring a more mature and well-produced sound, a symptom of its musical evolution. The trumpet and scat vocals in December continue to highlight various influences at play in the production of the album as a whole. The lyrics also strike deeply, inspiring us with lines like every year has its december / there will be days when you just want something new / but that’s what the seasons do; They change.

The longest track on the album, Crying on the Dancefloor, is honestly the least appealing to me. Its four and a half minutes of heavy reliance on an uninspiring trumpet return. Likewise, Into Blue recalls the sounds of the spa with its well-written lyrics unfortunately lost in a heavy piano layering. The album picks up again with the tracks Moving Out and Woah Man, returning to Strubles’ talk-sing style and bouncy beats of the early 2000s with a 70s groove. The albums end with the slow and sad but well produced Strangers. and the rhythmic but more upbeat Like Ivy ends the album on a rather solemn and thoughtful note.

Harmony House features 11 tracks in total, incorporating the infamous Dayglows use of synth, pop beats, and carefully crafted lyrics with more mature production and new sonic explorations. The album already includes releases of viral single such as Close to You, a staple of many indie-rock playlists before the album’s full release; it must have struck a chord with listeners, as it is currently making nearly $ 20 million per month Spotify rooms. Understandably so, as the track is a perfect storm of synth beats, songwriting prowess, and a satisfying rise and fall in loudness. Overall, the album is an innovative and exciting release for Struble and leaves diehard fans and new listeners alike tuned in and excited about future developments.

Don’t lose your sight, Lawrence

Lawrence has never managed to release a song that doesn’t make me dance or move my head throughout the song. This upbeat song is about visions for the future that clash with the current struggle. With a mix of funk, jazz and pop, this sibling duo artfully weaves a tale of negative inner thoughts by confronting them with the reality that the future will be fine, including reminders that anything is possible at home. end of the day. With their soft, strong vocals and prominent trumpet, Lawrence pulled out another banger.

Stop hurting, bleachers

Bleachers has a fun habit of hiding depressing, existential lyrics in bouncy, vibrant songs that sound like a warm hug (no, that’s not the name of one of my Spotify playlists … but it probably should be. to be). Their latest single, Stop Making This Hurt, is no exception, with emotional saxophone riffs that sound like Everybody Lost Somebody wrapped in the sad smile of Lets Get Married. For the bleachers, nostalgia is always the key factor, and the late night dinner and mom jeans aesthetic from Stop Making This Hurt and its music video is certainly the right one.

While it’s been a while since industry mogul Jack Antonoff released new music under this stage name, the musical Agatha Harkness (it was Antonoff from the start) has been busy in the meantime, collaborating and / or producing for such figures as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and St. Vincent. With that exploration still ongoing, Stop Making This Hurt marks an interesting comeback for Antonoff, and I wonder if Bleachers’ next social media teased album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, will just be the same old vibe. of Bleachers relocated. at our present moment when it falls on July 30th. It certainly wouldn’t be disappointing, as the first two albums are timeless, and I would never say no to more. Still, after everything we’ve been through over the past year and a half, it would at least seem a little inappropriate that Antonoff’s sound was exactly the same as usual. But that will not prevent me from going to see him in concert. In Boston. Wednesday evening (no offense, Thursday class).

???

Mask, dream

Popular Minecraft streamer and internet personality known as Dream has released another single, Mask. I’m not sure exactly how or why the universe conspired to make this happen or to make it happen twice, but it certainly says something about the current state of celebrity culture on the internet. If you know what it is, please tell me. I’m dying to know.

Jokes aside, Dream admittedly has a slightly pleasant vocals on Mask, and the upbeat, angsty, seamless energy of the song is a huge win for the watered-down Garageband drum kit and children’s acoustic guitar-movie-credits. -sequence. He’s decent enough that I almost feel a little bad to tear up how insanely cheesy his lyrics are. Tell you what, though: there’s a line in there about failing classes and wishing he could succeed, and it might be cheesy, but anyone who ended up in Featheringill Hall after 3 AM would certainly agree that it’s at least relatable.

We know this is New Music May and not a traditional New Music Friday, but be sure to check out our NMF Spotify playlist, which will be updated from time to time as we post more. new reviews.