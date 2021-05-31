Story of a UBC researcher who discovered how trees ‘spoke to each other’ made their way to Hollywood





The life and groundbreaking work of a UBC forestry professor is heading to the big screen. ArrivalStar Amy Adams will play forest ecology professor Suzanne Simard in an upcoming film co-produced by Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. Read more: The story behind the viral photo of a huge old tree on a British Columbia highway “There was like six big movie production companies and a lot of interest and it became like a tender. I basically interviewed these amazing actresses and production crews, and I was like, ‘What am I doing here, that was amazing,’ ”Simard told Global News.















“There was a ton of interest and I think that’s because it’s a story of the time, the loss of our old growth forest and then climate change. We are at a point of crisis and we are making these rash decisions for reasons of the past. The story continues under the ad The film is about to adapt Simard’s recent memoirsFind the mother tree, who documents his own upbringing in a forest family and his research into how ancient trees help forests communicate through a fungal and biochemical underground ‘Internet’. “I have found that trees are actually connected underground and redistribute resources between them, like a whole connected community,” Simard said. “The big old trees, which are what we look for when we harvest first, are the ones that are most closely related to other trees. And they redistribute carbon, nitrogen, and water among other trees to increase the productivity of the entire ecosystem. How wet it is, how nutritious it is, how long photosynthesis can take. “ The story continues under the ad Read more: New tactics emerge as dispute over logging in BC’s ancient forests escalates Simard said she hopes the film will raise awareness of how forests are interconnected and the need for ancient trees for biodiversity.















She believes that current practices of light logging and harvesting from old-growth forests are both unsustainable and incompatible with this interconnectivity, something else she hopes to communicate to the public. “We must leave them aside for their ecological value. But there are other forests in which we can continue to harvest, albeit at a slower rate than we have now and with more care than what we are doing now, ”said Simard. “I hope this can help us overcome this polarization. It doesn’t have to be like that. We can get so much more value from forests. “ The story continues under the ad © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







