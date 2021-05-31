Pose Recap, Season 3 Episode 6

Pose Something old, something new Season 3

Episode 6



**** Photo: Eric Liebowitz / FX

It matches the title of Something Old, Something New echoes the title of Poses previous episode. Those last two outings before the shows grand finale feel like a matching pair. But where something borrowed, something blue almost rushed through its many storylines, this week’s episode is a welcome unhurried affair. Writer-director Janet Mock allows us to truly rejoice in every moment leading up to Angel and Papis’ wedding, which is lavish and opulent, yes (thank you Mother Elektra), but deep down it’s a beautiful send off for two characters who have become the very family they dreamed of for a long time.

Pose, as I have already noted, is really a motherhood show. With characters like Blanca and Elektra (Mj Rodriguez and Dominique Jackson), Steven Canals, Mock, and the rest of the creative team have consistently centered black trans women in a story about what it means to nurture and mother. And so, it was nice to find the show, which maybe is putting together a way to say goodbye to its resident father figure (Billy Porters Pray Tell), diving headlong into what fatherhood is. could mean to people like Angel (Indya Moore) and Lil Papi (Angel Bismarck Curiel).

For Angel, a father is not just an absent figure. He was always there and just stayed out of the box by choice. As we learn, the angels have been sending money to her father Carlos (David Zayas) for years even though he has yet to live up to the father her daughter wants so much for herself. The centerpiece of this episode might be the Boys II Men wedding serenade (more on that in a moment), but the angels’ conversation with his father struck me as equally captivating for a moment. It wasn’t spectacular. It wasn’t melodramatic. And it wasn’t, like so many storylines in this series are, perfectly resolved by the end of the episodes.

Instead, it felt like a raw moment captured with infinite grace, serving as both a character vignette and a necessary plot engine: how much it was seeing how his father failed him that Angel realizes why she has to show up for Papi and Beto. But even without that moment of self-realization, their dinner scene would have resonated: Like many intoxicating chats with family members, theirs was a conversation full of missed connection moments.

Feelings like, No one would look at you and know you’re a boy and This Shit Isn’t Normal aren’t as heartbreaking as they are, especially in Moores’ performance, expected responses that can’t be encountered only with stupid indifference. The harm lies less in the words spoken here than in the failed attempts to recognize how hurtful they are. You are still the same person I ran away from, it’s a sentence that reads less like a condemnation than an abdication.

For Papi (or should I call you daddy? As Ricky jokes), being a dad is about his son, Beto. He doesn’t lose patience when his energetic little boy chaotically tries to help out in the kitchen. It was the loving father figure he wanted for himself. As he confesses to the men in his life before his marriage, he grew up in a chauvinistic man culture that had very limited notions of what a man and, in turn, a father could be.

I’ve never had a man by my side, says Papi, and you can hear the heartache to admit it. But, like everyone else on the show, Papi recognizes how his new family has helped him reframe what it means to be a man. You are real men, he tells those around him. If Carlos is an illustration of what distorted views of gender norms can do for strong family bonds, Papi is here to remind us that being a loving father and being a strong man don’t have to be categories that come together. mutually exclude. There is gentleness in his strength and there is strength in his gentleness.

That’s what made her I swear moment all the more heartwarming. Yes, this is the kind of gesture that belongs most to a romantic comedy, but it is precisely the kind that this pair of episodes exploits. And so, if Elektra were to have her big mistake! A pretty woman moment last episode, it makes sense that we have a 10 things I hate about you– weird moment when there’s no better way to express how much Papi loves his new wife than to sweetly croon an issue of Boys II Men. And, just as we’ve seen with similar numbers (mostly courtesy of Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter), there’s a beauty in co-opting these generic narrative beats and rolling them out to celebrate a ceremony and a couple. as special as Angel and Papi.

And yes, there’s a lot to celebrate here: the image of all those brides clapping Angel (and themselves) says a lot on its own. So is this latest image of this newly created family hanging out at the beach. Does that mean we won’t see them in next week’s final episode? Are we going to see everyone get their own version of a Happy Forever? For my part, I can’t wait to find out.

Prayer might not be the focus of this episode, but even that little glimpse into what could become her quilt was heartbreaking. Related: If You Want To Learn More About The AIDS Quilt, Check Out The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt website. In a Fairer World, we could all air the Oscar-winning documentary Common Threads: Quilting Stories, but the documentary directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedmand is not streaming or available for purchase anywhere. You can’t even buy a decent DVD of it! Can any of the millions of streaming services soon fix this for us?

We have our second appearance in Candy (Angelica Ross) this season and boy is he one for the books. In the middle of a scene that already felt tinged with magic with Lulu, Blanca and Elektra watching the role of angelic fairy godmothers delivering gifts to a beatific and beautiful bride, Candy’s sudden appearance was a joy. That she could speak out on the guilt of the survivors as well (that will only waste time, she says) was a fitting way to give her yet another send off.

I’m not the type to warm up with the cute kids on TV (I know, I know, I’m a freak), but Beto cheekily closing his eyes when he sees Papi and Angel kissing was just adorable at the higher level.

Grandpa working this Dominican charm in the city clerks office is proof that Angel Bismark Curiels’ charisma could move mountains.

The budget is not in this vocabulary of sluts! truer words have not been said about Elektra.

We did meet Jerome from the strip club!

Vanessa Williamss Save the Best for Last (heard here in a string arrangement during the wedding) deserves that kind of love, always.