Cruella Star pushes back critics who call film too dark and edgy





Cruella star Paul Thomas Hauser dismisses critics calling the film too dark for children, saying, “You don’t watch dogs turn into coats.”

Cruella Star Paul Thomas Hauser responds to movie reviews criticizing Disney’s new film for being too dark. In the film, the actor plays the character of Horace, a longtime friend and ally of Stones Cruella.The recently released film explores the origin story of titular villain Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) in London in the 1970s. The iconic antagonist was first introduced in a 1956 children’s novel called The hundred and one dalmatians. A few years later, Disney adapted the source material into a popular animated film of the same name. In 1996, a live-action film titled 101 Dalmatians introduced Glenn Close as the campy and ruthless villain. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. At its beginnings, Cruella received notable praise for the cast of Stones. Many critics have applauded his whimsical and edgy turn as a memorable villain, acknowledging that his attempts to add prickly depth to the character help anchor the narrative. At the same time, general reviews remain mixed, with reviews pointing to the complicated and curvy films. Although rated PG-13, some viewers have also criticized the film for its dark origins, fearing that it leans too heavily on threatening themes inappropriate for children. Related: Cruella Carries On Disney Parents’ Worst Tradition Talking to InsiderHauser reacted to critics condemning the film for its darker subject matter. During his interview, he dismissed claims that the film was inappropriate for certain audiences. Here he deconstructs his understanding of the film: People get pissed off that it’s an edgy, dark movie: No, it’s not. You don’t watch dogs change into coats. It’s an action-adventure-crime-comedy movie with a lot of heart and if you don’t like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson you should probably check your pulse. Over the past few years, Disney has invested in a number of live-action remakes of beloved animated films. These projects ultimately resulted in a mixed response from viewers and critics alike. When Cruella was first announced, some critics have criticized the decision to apparently humanize a villain who mercilessly sought to skin puppies for a fashionable accessory. Hinting at the narrative woes of the 2014 film Maleficent, they noted that not all Disney antagonists deserve to have their murderous actions justified with a sympathetic story. Some characters are just plain bad. Despite these concerns, Cruella maintained a stable hold at the box office. Additionally, Stone and Emma Thompson shared their interest in a possible sequel exploring the rivalry between their two characters. Tellingly, the prequel focuses more on Cruellas’ attempts to get revenge on his own nemesis rather than an obsession with killing Dalmatian puppies and showing off a dog fur coat. Whether or not a future sequel would dare touch such a sinister tale in real life remains to be seen. More: How Cruella’s Story Changes Turn Disney Villain Into Hero Source:Insider Star Wars: Mark Hamill Joke Newly Discovered Fossil Is A Resentful Hand

