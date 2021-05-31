Kamaal R Khan locks down his Twitter account after horrific feud with Salman Khan, Mika Singh | Entertainment News





After his recent and much-talked-about feud with Bollywood star Salman Khan, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has now changed his Twitter account settings to a private one. KRK locked his account on Sunday afternoon and only his subscribers can now see updates from him. A screenshot of KRK’s account. After KRK claimed that Salman filed a defamation suit in response to the negative reviews he gave to the Bollywood star’s new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the team of lawyers representing Salman clarified that it was in response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. Previously, singer Mika Singh had extended his support for Salman and criticized KRK. Mika responded to a fan’s tweet in Punjabi, writing: “He only takes after meek people in Bollywood. He’s not going to play with his dad. Tell my son to unblock me please . I am neither Karan Johar nor Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy. “ The feud escalated on Saturday, when Mika said Salman did the right thing by slapping KRK in the face with a libel lawsuit. “Meri taraf se koi cas-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga,” he said. “KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He’s a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he will be attacked). “ Actor Akanksha Puri had appreciated Mika and tweeted: “Thanks for not being a diplomat and giving your honest opinion unlike others on @kamaalrkhan about #Radhe @BeingSalmanKhan! I agree with you that all critics have the right to give reviews, good or bad, but stop them Personal attacks !! Can they even be called reviews? Also Read: Sonu Sood Poster Is On Sheep Shop, Actor Tweets “Can I Help Him Open Something Vegetarian?” Recently, KRK promised to continue to watch Salmans films again, even though he is asked not to. Normally, I don’t review the movie if the director or actor of the movie asks me not to see it again. But now if this man asks me, or even touches my feet too, I’m still going to go through every movie and every song. Satyamev Jayate! I Hind! he wrote. Related stories

