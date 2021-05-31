“ Mare Of Easttown ” End Q&AExBulletin

toggle legend Michele K. Short / HBO

This is a discussion of this season’s finale episode of Mare of Easttown.. You absolutely shouldn’t read it if you don’t want to know what happened, because that’s what it is.

There was so much speculation about the HBO mysteries Easttown mare that it seemed like whatever the ending was going to be something someone would have guessed at some point. There were only a limited number of characters, and this didn’t (thankfully) seem like the kind of series that would draw in a random new murderer at the end, just to make sure none of the guesses online weren’t there. ‘had been right.

Let’s get right to the point and talk about some questions that were answered in the Large final.

Okay, so who killed Erin McMenamin?

Indeed, the central mystery of the series that killed Erin McMenamin? had an answer that matched a theory that had been presented with impressive precision in some circles, even though some of them had it then (naturally) rejected it.

Because at the end and really, really, this is your chance to identify yourself before you start discussing the ending, the response was that young Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann), the son of Mare’s best friend (Kate Winslet), Lori (Julianne Nicholson), killed Erin. Ryan had discovered that his father, John (Joe Tippett), was also the father of Erin’s baby. And largely because John had previously had an affair that almost led to his parents getting divorced, Ryan feared the fact would break his family apart. When he learned that Erin was asking John for help and threatening to tell the truth, Ryan impersonated his father via text, arranged to meet her, stole a gun from Mr. Carroll ( who was in the mystery after all!), went to the park, and killed Erin. He claimed he only wanted to scare her. When they learned what had happened, John and his brother Billy (Robbie Tann) covered it up, moving Erin’s body in hopes of framing one of the party kids until Billy agreeing to take the fall and John being (almost) prepared to kill him to make sure he didn’t back down.

So Billy said it was him, but it wasn’t and he knew it wasn’t?

Correct. When you saw Billy tell John that he killed Erin, what you actually saw was Billy engaging in the lie they agreed to protect Ryan. As the brothers discussed later, it was believed that John had a family and Billy had no one, so if anyone was to take the fall, it should be Billy and not John. Billy seemed to be okay with this plan until he realized that John was afraid of not sticking to it and was ready to make him the fall guy and then shoot him for himself. make sure he wasn’t revealing the truth. He was on board with the prison, but not with death.

Was this ending fair?

When we talk about a righteous ending, we mean whether the ending holds up in retrospect and is consistent with what we have already seen. This one seems fair enough to me.

Certainly there have been a lot of fakes. Seeing Deacon Mark throw Erin’s bike into the river was terribly suspicious! Finding out that Billy was seen covered in blood was terribly suspicious! John, uh, admitting he did was terribly suspicious! But from the start, Large pointed out an unsettling energy of secrecy and fear between Ryan and his father, and of course that energy, a less glaring clue than some, was central to solving the mystery. And these pretenses seem to have explanations consistent with the truth and not totally incompatible with logic. Deacon Mark was terrified of being accused if Erin’s bike was found in his car. Billy helped John clean up after Ryan. And John just wanted to protect his son from what he saw as a consequence of his own mistakes. What might be most surprising is to learn that some people, like Deacon Mark and Billy, were a lot less scary than they looked, and others like John were more.

The only thing that seems a little jarring now that we know the truth is how aggressive and threatening Dylan, Erin’s ex who believed to be the father of her baby, had become with the friend. Erin, Jess. Dylan and a friend of his found Erin’s diaries and burned them. Not only that, but after learning that Jess had spoken to the police, they chased her down and put a gun in her face to prevent her from speaking. The supposed reason for all of this is that they wanted DJ’s parentage to be kept a secret so that Dylan’s parents could raise him, but it was a bit … well, yes, jarring.

What was the relevance of Erin’s clothes that Freddie had?

In the end, it seems the only meaning of Erin’s sweatshirt and jersey that Mare found among Freddie’s belongings (it turns out he got them rightfully, from Erin’s father, Kenny ) was that the family reunion sweatshirt had the same date as Erin’s necklace. It made Mare think that the reunion was more important to Erin than just a family reunion. And since that’s when John said their sexual contact started, it turned out to be.

How many things was there here that had nothing to do with anything?

It is right to come back to a mystery with some concern for its effectiveness. In other words: how many things were not necessary for the story and were just there to entertain? It is a more complex investigation, as it requires you to define “necessary” and to define “history”. There were a lot of things in those six hours that weren’t necessary to solve Erin’s murder. The whole investigation into the disappearance of Katie Bailey and her rescue, Zabel and her shocking death (I’m still sad!), Richard and her entry and exit into Mare’s life, and Mare’s relationship with her cub’s mother -sons are all that could have had something to do at least tangentially with Erin’s death, but that’s not the case, as it turned out. So there is a fair amount of material that ultimately didn’t relate directly to the mystery.

So why kill Zabel? Why was he even there?

Listen, I can hear you. I have one Well, why did you do that, you morons? times I watched this episode.

My reflection on why poor Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) died in Episode 5 while rescuing Katie Bailey is because the show is Mare’s story, not just a mystery story. Why bring in this young cop, played so charmingly with such a welcome sparkle of humor, and then cause him a collateral loss that fails to complete the investigation?

Remember, Mare’s therapist presented her with a theory at one point that Mare had started pursuing grief-filled cases in order to deflect her own grief from the suicides of her son and father. It was the story of a woman who couldn’t get past her feelings of loss and devastation, even though she was really determined to just push and push and push forward. It makes sense that even though Mare took refuge in her job, she suffered another loss there, leading home to the fact that she couldn’t get out of grief until she did. face although, as happened when she went to visit Zabel’s mother, she was slapped at first. She couldn’t escape through her cases, for loss awaited her even there.

And Richard? Why does Guy Pearce come and go all the time? Why was he even here?

When the show started, Mare was in the awkward position of seeing her ex-husband Frank (David Denman) get engaged, which she clearly wasn’t comfortable with. There were times when it seemed like one of the most important things for Mare was exploring new romantic relationships. She was tentatively trying this connection with Richard, but she also went on a date with Colin. Maybe she could come out of her grief by leaning on a new boyfriend.

It was not to be. In the end, she left things nice but relatively relaxed with Richard, more a glimpse of a potential future than her saving grace.

Because it was never really about finding a new guy.

What happened between Mare and Lori?

That’s the real question, isn’t it?

The only relationship Mare absolutely needed to have in a healthy place to continue was not a new love affair; it was his friendship with Lori. And the closer the affair got to the Ryan family, the more threatened that relationship seemed. It’s not hard to see why Lori was so devastated after Mare arrested Ryan and refused to accept John’s cover-up. It wasn’t fair to blame Mare, but it was easy to understand.

The scene where the two quietly reconciled in Lori’s kitchen, Nicholson simply collapsing into Winslet and then the two falling to the floor, was perhaps the most emotionally effective moment of the entire series. It echoed the scene in which Mare’s mother (Jean Smart) gently kissed her after she came home after being yelled at and blamed by Colin’s mother, pointing out that relationships most important and the most nourishing ones in Mare’s life were not and did not need to be. be romantic or related to their ability to solve cases. Maybe she needed to open up to love of all kinds, but she needed to lean on those who already loved her the most.

What about Mare’s daughter?

On the way to Berkeley! Refreshingly, Siobhan (Angourie Rice) did not suffer particularly dire consequences of her emotional collapse following her breakup with Anne (Kia McKirnan). She found herself on good terms with her mother and set off on her new adventures.

Have Mare and Frank lost custody of their grandson?

No. Carrie (Sosie Bacon) had a scare in which, after a relapse in her addiction recovery, she fell asleep while Drew was in the tub. Luckily he was fine (although the show even flirting with a toddler drowning may have sidestepped the line of good taste), but Carrie realized she wasn’t ready to have custody of him. She withdrew her custody request.