Ajay Devgn buys new house worth 60 crore | India News





MUMBAI: The economic downturn and the pandemic have not dampened the appetite of Bollywood biggies for luxury homes.

After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan, actor Ajay Devgn has also invested in a lavish property. It is believed that Devgn bought a sprawling bungalow in Juhu for around Rs 60 crore.

The bungalow, spread over 590 square meters, is not far from the actors’ existing bungalow, Shakti, located in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu.

The spokesperson for Devgns confirmed to TOI that the star had purchased the property located in the very lane where he currently resides. However, the price of the bungalow was not revealed by him, but real estate sources. The locality is home to other celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar. Sources said the Devgns had been looking for a new home for a year.

The deal was made last November-December and the Kapole Co operative Housing Society transferred the bungalow to the common name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal aka Ajay Devgn on May 7th.

The bungalow was previously owned by the late Pushpa Valia. Real estate sources have said that the current price rate for the bungalow is around Rs 65-70 crore, but due to the pandemic Devgn may have purchased it at a reduced rate.

Sources said Devgan has taken possession of the bungalow and the actor has even started renovations as he wants to redevelop his existing bungalow.







