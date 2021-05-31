Raya and the Last Dragons Kelly Marie Tran explains how she got into the dub

Kelly Marie Tran of Raya and the Last Dragon talks about her journey to voice acting, detailing the years of struggle and hard work that culminated in Raya.
Raya and the last dragon starKelly Marie Tran opened up about her journey to becoming a voice actor. Tran is a Vietnamese-American actress who is making great strides in establishing herself in Hollywood. Her career started small, taking on roles in the web series Academic humor, guest appearing on various television shows and performing in commercials. However, her big breakthrough came when she landed the role of Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Her first major voice acting role was as Dawn Betterman inThe Croods: A New Age. Her Star wars role also brought her back to vocals, as she took Tico’s voice for The Lego Star Wars holiday special and Star Wars Forces of DestinyHowever, it was TranRaya and the last dragon role that truly blew fans away as she relentlessly faced the Disney Princess and established her skills as a voice actress.
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Related: Raya & The Last Dragon Continue Disney’s New (& Better) Princess Tradition
In an interview with Collider, Tran spoke of the long, difficult journey that took her to the voiceover. Tran first explained that his experience of improvising gave him an edge in his career. The Croods: A New Age was her very first dubbing gig, and she admits she improvised the majority of the audition. Her improvisation earned her the role and also gave her a fun experience that encouraged her to audition for Raya. She went on to explain how her role in Raya was truly the culmination of a decade of work. Frankly, she discussed her struggle to get her career off the ground, but acknowledged that the tough years really taught her and shaped her into what she needed to be to take on Raya. Check out his statement below:
This is going to sound crazy because when you’re a struggling actor in LA, the last thing you want to hear from someone in my shoes, a very privileged position that has had this miraculous trajectory, the last thing you want. to hear is that your struggling years really teach you what you need to know, but I think that’s absolutely true for me. It took me, I don’t know, I think I started trying to find an agent in high school and no one wanted me. It was probably 2006, that’s when I started, and I was on the Jedi set in 2016, so it took me about 10 years and all those years of struggling, taking acting classes and going to casting director workshops and doing improv, all of those skills are things that I use now. So I think for me, getting into animation is sort of the culmination of a decade of work.
Within 10 years, Tran went from being a high school student who was rejected by agents to playing in a Star wars movie. It wasn’t just luck, however; She worked tirelessly taking classes, going to workshops and participating in improvisation to finally get to where she wanted to be in her career.Even after her acting breakthrough, her journey was still fraught with difficulties afterwards. that Tran received negative reactions for herLast JediHowever, she just continued to hold her head up and work tirelessly, which led to her voice acting.
It is more and more difficult to enter the field of the theater. Newcomers face intense competition and few really get the chance to demonstrate their skills. However, there is an added level of difficulty when one is also a woman and a minority, which may face discrimination in addition to the usual barriers to entry. This is why Tran’s story is so inspiring, as she managed to overcome years of struggling actor and overcome racist and sexist attacks to become a Disney princess. Tran is an actress who has shown incredible class, grace and humility in the face of hardship. Raya and the last dragon This is surely just the start of her journey as she will continue to grow as an actress and inspire those who admire her.
More: Why Raya And The Last Dragon Replaced Cassie Steele With Kelly Marie Tran
Cruella Star pushes back critics who call film too dark and edgy
About the Author
Rachel Ulatowski (27 articles published)
Rachel Ulatowski is a freelance film and television writer for Screen Rant. She strives to bring readers the latest news on the shows and movies that are important to them. She is an aspiring, self-sufficient writer, with a pending historical publication and experience working for a mass media company. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Marvel, DC, Star Wars and Doctor Who, writing, reading and spending time with her Yorkie, Jobi.
More from Rachel Ulatowski
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos