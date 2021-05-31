Raya and the Last Dragons Kelly Marie Tran explains how she got into the dub

Kelly Marie Tran of Raya and the Last Dragon talks about her journey to voice acting, detailing the years of struggle and hard work that culminated in Raya.

Raya and the last dragon starKelly Marie Tran opened up about her journey to becoming a voice actor. Tran is a Vietnamese-American actress who is making great strides in establishing herself in Hollywood. Her career started small, taking on roles in the web series Academic humor, guest appearing on various television shows and performing in commercials. However, her big breakthrough came when she landed the role of Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Her first major voice acting role was as Dawn Betterman inThe Croods: A New Age. Her Star wars role also brought her back to vocals, as she took Tico’s voice for The Lego Star Wars holiday special and Star Wars Forces of DestinyHowever, it was TranRaya and the last dragon role that truly blew fans away as she relentlessly faced the Disney Princess and established her skills as a voice actress.

In an interview with Collider, Tran spoke of the long, difficult journey that took her to the voiceover. Tran first explained that his experience of improvising gave him an edge in his career. The Croods: A New Age was her very first dubbing gig, and she admits she improvised the majority of the audition. Her improvisation earned her the role and also gave her a fun experience that encouraged her to audition for Raya. She went on to explain how her role in Raya was truly the culmination of a decade of work. Frankly, she discussed her struggle to get her career off the ground, but acknowledged that the tough years really taught her and shaped her into what she needed to be to take on Raya. Check out his statement below:

This is going to sound crazy because when you’re a struggling actor in LA, the last thing you want to hear from someone in my shoes, a very privileged position that has had this miraculous trajectory, the last thing you want. to hear is that your struggling years really teach you what you need to know, but I think that’s absolutely true for me. It took me, I don’t know, I think I started trying to find an agent in high school and no one wanted me. It was probably 2006, that’s when I started, and I was on the Jedi set in 2016, so it took me about 10 years and all those years of struggling, taking acting classes and going to casting director workshops and doing improv, all of those skills are things that I use now. So I think for me, getting into animation is sort of the culmination of a decade of work.

Within 10 years, Tran went from being a high school student who was rejected by agents to playing in a Star wars movie. It wasn’t just luck, however; She worked tirelessly taking classes, going to workshops and participating in improvisation to finally get to where she wanted to be in her career.Even after her acting breakthrough, her journey was still fraught with difficulties afterwards. that Tran received negative reactions for herLast JediHowever, she just continued to hold her head up and work tirelessly, which led to her voice acting.

It is more and more difficult to enter the field of the theater. Newcomers face intense competition and few really get the chance to demonstrate their skills. However, there is an added level of difficulty when one is also a woman and a minority, which may face discrimination in addition to the usual barriers to entry. This is why Tran’s story is so inspiring, as she managed to overcome years of struggling actor and overcome racist and sexist attacks to become a Disney princess. Tran is an actress who has shown incredible class, grace and humility in the face of hardship. Raya and the last dragon This is surely just the start of her journey as she will continue to grow as an actress and inspire those who admire her.

Source: Collider

