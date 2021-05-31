Bollywood celebrities who quit smoking for good





Smoking is not only bad for your health, but a fatal addiction that is difficult to stop. Although they know its repercussions, many continue to pick up the habit because they have a hard time quitting. It takes a lot of patience and determination for beginners. But you have to admire these B-Town celebrities who managed to kick their ass for good. Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan, a former chain smoker, suffered cardiac arrest at the age of 36. He has since taken stock of his life and quit smoking. The incident changed his life so much that the actor also refrains from drinking alcohol. Hrithik Roshan After so many failed attempts, the Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, once called it a harmful habit when he stumbled upon an Easy Way To Stop Smoking book by Alan Carr. The actor has since given up smoking and has also recommended the book to his friends who are trying to quit smoking. Konkona Sen Sharma Addicted to smoking her entire life, Konkona Sen Sharma gave up the habit after embracing motherhood and welcoming her son Haroon Shorey. Salman khan Salman Khan was a prolific chain smoker and gave up his harmful habits after suffering from health complications. Arjun Rampal After successfully kicking his ass, Hrithik helped his friends Arjun Rampal and ex-wife Meher quit smoking. Apparently, Arjun and his ex-wife returned to their healthy lifestyle after reading the book suggested by Hrithik. Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn gave up his smoking habit while filming his movie Raid. After many attempts, the actor came to a resolution and successfully gave up the harmful habit. Aamir Khan Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was too addicted to smoking once. He freed himself from the nasty clutches with the help of his children. His children cajoled and harassed him so much that he reduced his habit considerably and finally quit smoking after the birth of his son Azad. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

