Bollywood mourns the disappearance of producer Ryan Stephen | Hindi movie news





Bollywood film producer Ryan Ivan Stephen who has funded films like Kiara Advani ‘s’ Indoo Ki Jawani’ and Kajol’s short film ‘Devi’, died on Saturday after contracting COVID-19. Bollywood celebrities like Kiara, Varun Dhawan, Manoj bajpayee and others took to social media and mourned the loss of the ace producer. Bajpayee shared filmmaker Suparn S Varma’s tweet on his Twitter account and wrote: “It’s so shocking to all of us who knew this sweet soul. It really can’t be true !! I will miss you my friend RYAN. ”

It’s so shocking to all of us who knew this sweet soul. This really cannot be true !! I will miss you my friend RY… https://t.co/R4X48tfhqh – manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) 1622264672000 Suparn had tweeted: “Life is cruel! But you have been kind! @Ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. Glad we took a trip on a few stories, the joy of writing them was thanks to you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Bake up a storm my friend. God bless you. ”

Life is cruel! But you were nice! @ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I’m glad we unde… https://t.co/6R1XDKBlBa – Suparn S Varma (upSuparn) 1622263421000 Varun also shared a photo of the producer on his Instagram Story and wrote “Rip Ryan”. A heartbroken Kiara put up a photo of the film’s producer and captioned it, “Our dear Ryan is gone too soon.” Alia bhatt also shared a photo of the deceased producer on his Instagram Story and wrote “RIP Ryan,” followed by a heartbroken emoji. According to reports, Ryan had started his career as a reporter for a movie magazine. Ryan then worked as a Programming Manager and Head of the Creative Development Department. He even worked as a production designer on Irrfan Khan’s film ‘Rog’ and eventually teamed up with writer-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger to start his production house.









