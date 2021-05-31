Entertainment
Rabiya Mateo admits ‘complicated situation’ with BF amid breakup speculation
Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo confessed she was scheduled to have a conversation with her non-showbiz boyfriend Neil Salvacion, amid speculation they broke up.
Mateo and Salvacion have been together for six years and are said to be Mateo’s first boyfriend. But fans began to speculate that they broke up after recently deleting photos with her from her Instagram page.
“It’s a complicated situation and we have to talk about things when I get back to the Philippines,” Mateo said in an interview with TV host Boy Abunda on his YouTube channel yesterday, May 30.
“I’m still trying to contact him but we have to have this space together right now,” she added, noting that she is friends with Salvacion.
The interview between Abunda and Mateo comes after the beauty queen and “Pinoy Big Brother” former Andre Brouillette were seen having lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif., Which sparked dating rumors.
When asked to clarify the alleged romance, Mateo admitted that she felt embarrassed about the situation with Brouillette.
“Tito Boy, nahihiya ako kay Andre (I was ashamed for Andre). This is because “yung photos na kumalat (the photos that were circulated) was the third time that I could speak to her,” she said. “The first was before I was sent to Miss Universe, the second was during the competition and it was the third time.”
The Ilongga beauty has since denied the allegations linking her to Brouillette, saying she was “not available”. Brouillette meanwhile noted that he was “great friends” with Mateo and that he had the utmost respect for her.
Mateo and Brouillette both work under Empire Artist Management, headed by Jonas Gaffud, who is also the Creative Director of the Miss Universe Philippines organization. JB
