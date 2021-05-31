I’m very dominant, says veteran actor Ravichandran – The New Indian Express





Express press service Ravichandran celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday. On the eve of the celebrations, the Sandalwood showman, known for his creativity and original ideas, came up with an innovative video that was a gift to his fans. Calling it “the world of the reel,” the video, filled with visionary words and quotes, provided an update on his future plans. From a project with Ravi Boppan na in 2021 to a host of other works in 2022, Ravichandran is working on a range of films, many of which have unusual titles. Take, for example, God accompanying the slogan “The Heart of Stone”. The title of his other project is Sixty – Living in the Past, and his third is Bad Boys – 3 Moreover, he also finished Kannadiga de Giriraj which is ready to release. Ravichandran will start spinning for Drishyam 2 as the lock is lifted. He will team up with director S Mahendar for a film that has yet to be titled. “ I believe in valuing the words that I have highlighted through this video. Each quotation mentioned has two sentences and has two different meanings. Unfortunately, people have lost patience to even go through things and figure it out. People responded to me with emoticons, ”explains Ravichandran. God and sixty The actor-director highlights his three upcoming projects, currently in development. “My next films might have a philosophical message, but the directing will be commercial – something that will stay in the minds of viewers,” he says, adding, “After Ravi Boppanna is released, I will be working on God and Sixty simultaneously. While I have finalized the lead female role as Pawana for Sixty, I’m looking for a heroine for my other movie, God, ”he says. As for Bad Boys – 3 in 1, the commercial host will see the father and his sons – Manoranjan and Vikram – sharing screen space for the first time. Working with children Ask Ravichandran if his two sons are involved in the script and directing, and he firmly answers “no”. “That will never happen, they will only listen to me,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s their first time sitting down and chatting with me and it’s probably because of the lockdown. Otherwise, they don’t sit near me. I also want them to learn on their own. But I must say that I dominate, ”admits Ravichandran. “ If I have a rupee in my pocket, I will start spinning tomorrow ” Like other industries, the movie industry is also struggling. As Ravichandran says, “the industry is looking for work, not food kits. I understand there are a few people who have difficulty, but most want work. I find it insulting to distribute food kits. On top of that, most do it for advertising. If you do charity, do it … why do you need to advertise it. This is all an eye wash, ”he said, adding that the lockdown should have been implemented earlier in April. “If the government wants people to stay indoors, they should come out to help those in need. When politicians can come and pay the votes, why not now? He wonders. “I am a person, if I have a rupee in hand, I will start touring tomorrow. This

lockdown put everything on hold, ”he adds.

