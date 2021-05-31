Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash





Washington (AFP) The seven passengers on a plane, including Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his food guru wife, are presumed dead after it crashed into a lake near the US city of Nashville, authorities said. The small business jet crashed around 11:00 a.m. local time on Saturday shortly after taking off from Smyrna, Tennessee Airport for Palm Beach, Fla., The Rutherford County Fire said on Facebook. & Rescue (RCFR). The plane descended into Percy Priest Lake, approximately 12 miles south of Nashville. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that seven people were on the plane, CNN reported. On Saturday night, operations shifted from search and rescue to recovery efforts, RCFR operations commander Captain Joshua Sanders said at a press conference. “We are no longer looking to (search for) living victims at this point, so we are now recovering as much as possible from the crash site,” he said. On Sunday afternoon, the RCFR said on Facebook that recovery operations found “several components of the aircraft as well as human remains” in a debris field approximately 800 meters wide. Operations would continue until nightfall and resume Monday morning, the RCFR wrote. Lara played Tarzan in the 1989 TV movie “Tarzan in Manhattan”. He then starred in the television series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures”, which ran from 1996 to 1997. His wife Gwen Shamblin Lara, whom he married in 2018, was the head of a Christian weight loss group called Weigh Down Ministries. She founded the group in 1986, then in 1999, the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. She is survived by two children from a previous marriage, according to a statement posted on the church’s website. 2021 AFP

