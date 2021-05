Stranger Things 4 photos might tease the dark end of the season

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video Stranger Things much-delayed season four is almost here after what feels like an eternity, but fans could face a tragic ending if new behind-the-scenes footage is anything to go by. We’ve had cryptic teasers and unsettling fan theories, and now stills have been revealed that suggest dark developments in future episodes. The footage shows the cast and crew gathered at the graveyard, and that could be bad news for the people of Hawkins. The photos were posted by Stranger Things news account @ StrangerNews11, hinting at the end of the season adding the caption: Something huge is happening at Hawkins Cemetery. No new photos, could be one of the final scenes of the season. While the photos don’t provide much context, it’s only natural that viewers have started to speculate on a tragic end for one of the characters on the show. Fans were quick to speculate on what this might signal for the new episodes. Oh my God. I am convinced Steve is going to die, replied one of them. I have a strong feeling Mike is going to die this season, and I don’t know why, said another. What does it mean? Well, we have to wait until the new season arrives later this year. Production of Stranger Things 4 was halted last March as the world shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus and this delay in filming has led fans to speculate on what the new episodes might contain. The long-delayed series returns later this year (Image: Netflix) After: Strange things

However, a recent teaser left them in awe. The show’s third season ended with Hopper seemingly killed, sacrificing himself to help bridge the gap between Our World and Upside Down. But in a trailer previously shared by creators The Duffer Brothers, Hopper is now stranded in Kamchatka, but so far that’s all we know. Season 4 of Stranger Things is slated to return to Netflix in 2021. If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts. MORE: Stranger Things Season 4’s Terrifying Theory Could Cause Eleven Problems

MORE: When Is Stranger Things Season 4 Releasing?













