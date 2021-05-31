Yeh Kashmir hai! Bollywood and its connection to the valley

Since some of the most popular romantic movies were filmed in Kashmir, this place has gradually been associated with good times as well as love and affection, which added to the charm of Kashmir. (Photo source: Yash Raj Films Facebook page)

By Farooq Wani,

Bollywood has had a decades-old connection with Kashmir, an association born out of the film industry’s fascination with the picturesque landscapes of what is rightly called Heaven on Earth. In the old days, when the means of communication were both primitive and scarce, advertising of Kashmir as a tourist destination was limited to photos in magazines and first-hand accounts of the few who had visited this place. However, both had their own limitations – while photography at the time couldn’t quite do the subject justice, hearing someone talk about the beauty of the Kashmirs was often dismissed as an exaggeration resulting from the desire to show off.

There is a saying see is believe and that is why the main credit for making Kashmir a popular tourist destination goes to Bollywood, which captured its unparalleled beauty on film and presented it to audiences of all ages. sections of society across the country. Since some of the most popular romantic movies were filmed in Kashmir, this place has gradually been associated with good times as well as love and affection, which added to the charm of Kashmir. Many super hits like Junglee, Arzoo, Kashmir ki Kali, Jab-Jab Phool Khilen and Bobby were filmed in whole or in part in Kashmir and with each super hit the number of tourists increased.

So in addition to its majestic beauty, Dal Lake also reminded tourists of the famous Shammi Kapoor Yeh chand sa roshan chehra, the zulfonka sounded the sunehera song and after Bobby came out there was a mad rush of tourists who wanted to see room 305. of the Highland Park hotel in Gulmarg, where Bobby’s famous song “Hum tum, ek kamre mein band hon, aur chabi kho jaye” was filmed. Likewise, the Maharani temple in Gulmarg where the hit song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, from the hit movie Aap Ki Kasam was filmed, has become a popular tourist destination.

Sadly, the eruption of activism in Kashmir has cast a spell on the tourism industry and the valley, which once resonated with the bustle of tourists, has become an abandoned place. As time passed and activism grew, Kashmir lost its link with Bollywood for nearly three decades. Fortunately, Bollywood returned to the scenic Betaab Valley in 2011, when Imtiaz Ali took a chance and shot his Ranbir Kapoor masterpiece, Rockstar, which turned out to be a big hit. Although films were shot in Kashmir afterwards, it was far from yesteryear.

With the return to normalcy, J&K Govt is now exploring various options to revive Bollywood relations with Kashmir. However, it takes time to change people’s perceptions and the government is determined to leave nothing behind as Bollywood is the best tourism brand ambassador. The main industry of the Kashmirs is tourism, which has been hit very hard due to activism and has resulted in the loss of thousands and thousands of jobs. Thanks to the efforts of the government, some major film production houses have traveled to various locations in the valley for filming and the good response from the filmmakers has been a great respite for those associated with the tourism industry. It is heartwarming that regional entertainment houses for filming song sequences have also arrived here.

The Producers Guild praised the beauty of Kashmir and expressed a keen desire to shoot for their next film projects in various locations in Kashmir. Jaan Nissar Lone, co-founder Rani Hazarika, landed in Kashmir to shoot a video album titled Mere Ali Maula Ali. Based on the rebirth of Kashmir Sufi culture, this album is a Sufi-influenced composition of four to five songs written by Niteshwar Kumar, Principal Secretary of J&K UT LG JK Manoj Sinha and Tanveer Ghazi who wrote songs for the hero. popular Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan with PINK. Versatile Reading Singer Richa Sharma, who has many Bollywood Sufi songs to her credit, lent her voice to this album.

The idea is to show the composite culture of Kashmir to the world in this video. The music on the album promotes the ethnic music of Kashmir. We want to show the world how Kashmir can be another Switzerland, Jaan said. He observed that since the vast talent pool found in J&K is diverse and encompasses all spheres of cinematic demands, it would take us nothing to search and Kashmiris are teeming with talent. They are full of talent on all fronts, but what they need is the right platform and the right advice, Jaan said, adding that I will try to promote them as best I can.

These songs also feature young Kashmiris like Kaif Peerzada, Mir Anjum, Atif Malik, Bollywood actress Aysha Kapoor and child artist Master Rah. These songs were directed by Jaan Nissar Lone and the project was designed and supervised by Bollywood play singer Rani Hazarika. The unit fired at places like Dal Lake (King of Sea Group of House Boats) and Sufi shrines in Srinagar.

If you still haven’t explored this pristine Kashmir valley, you are definitely missing out on a magical experience. Kashmir is the perfect location for filming movies and offers the perfect view. I think more film units need to come here and shoot in order to give a boost to local tourism and those involved in filmmaking and to promote Kashmiri talent is a clear message from Jaans to the Bollywood fraternity .

(The author is Brighter Kashmir Editor-in-Chief, Columnist, TV Commentator, and Political Analyst. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. He can be contacted at: [email protected])