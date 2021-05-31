In his new Netflix special, Burnham seeks comedy in the total collapse of society.

Comedian, actor, writer and director Bo Burnhams Last Standup Special, 2016s Make happy, ends with a bit of camera deception: After finishing his routine, Burnham leaves the Capitol Theater stage for a standing ovation and, through a hidden cut, appears to emerge in a tiny Los Angeles guesthouse. (It’s not clear that there has been a change of venue until the noise from the crowd abruptly stops as Burnham turns to the camera and says: Oh, well, that’s right. us.) After performing one final song, the comedian opens the guesthouse door and emerges into his own sunny courtyard, where he is greeted by his longtime partner, Scammers director Lorene Scafaria and her dog Bruce. The shot is framed to present a contrast between the austere demands of creative work and the hectic life that unfolds outside:









The main thing you need to know about Bo Burnhams’ fantastic new special, Inside, which hit Netflix on Sunday is that it was almost entirely filmed inside this guesthouse. Burnham wrote, directed, shot and edited the special himself while in quarantine during the pandemic, and it simultaneously functions as a comedy special, a coronavirus diary, an attempt to channel Howard Hughes from the days of Vegas and a clever, moving exploration of depression, apocalypticism, self-hatred and, of course, internet culture. It sounds like a hell of a thing to put an audience through, and Burnham is more worried than ever about the deal, swinging madly between a need for attention and sheer contempt for whoever gives it to him. The show’s opening song sets the tone with the lyrics, I’m sorry I left, but listen, I made you content / Daddy made you your favorite, wide open! Later, however, Burnham pays homage to his viewers in a touching tribute to how comedy brings people together:

Dude, you were a big crowd. Surrender to yourselves to go out, by the way, tonight. Drop it! Supporting live comedy in these strange times is crazy. These are pretty crazy times. But it’s good during these crazy moments that we can get together and laugh.

He delivers those lines through an extremely unkempt quarantine beard, sitting in his underwear on a stool in his empty guesthouse, above the chirping of birds. It’s like John Hodgmans remarks on September 11, updated to reflect modern levels of misanthropy and desperation. The are traditional comedy pieces, and they’re good: in a skit, Burnham plays a corporate consultant on social issues who gives advice such as, the question is no more, do you want to buy thin wheat? for example, the question now is: will you support Wheat Thins in the fight against Lyme disease? But the main action is in Burnham’s relationship to his own work, and it works irrelevant in the face of global collapse.

When your show premise is tap dancing on an abyss, you must be a spectacular tap dancer, and luckily Burnham is. One of his signature moves in previous stages was to dress ugly things in dazzling pop music, and he continues to do so, but creating a special without an audience has given him a lot more room to play with the structure, and the results are extraordinary. The highlight is a worthy successor to Mr. Shows legendary Pre-recorded call show, in which Burnham performs a brief Sixteen Tons-like song about unpaid interns, then switches to a recursive series of reaction videos, reaction videos to reaction videos, and more.









the Mr. Show The version of this joke is only about its recursive structure, but Burnham turns it on himself in the reaction video to his reaction video:

What I do is explain what the song means and what it is about. Im being a bit pretentious it’s an instinct that I have where I need everything I write to have deeper meaning or something. But it’s a stupid song and it really doesn’t mean anything. And it’s unkind enough that I feel this need, this desperate need, to be seen as intelligent.

It’s not exactly revolutionary for a comic book to lean on its own insecurities, but the number of ways Burnham criticizes his own work in Inside is remarkable, whether he’s imagining an angelic choir urging him to heal the world with the indescribable power of your comedy, whether he’s reinventing his quarantine existence as a terrible live-streaming video game, or he’s bringing a sock puppet to yell things at him like Why do you fucking rich white people insist on seeing every political concept through the myopic prism of your own self-actualization? At one point, he projects himself by giving an extremely unconvincing anti-suicide pep talk (Just do not, okay?) on her own t-shirt, such a stylish visualization of oneself = commodification as I’ve ever seen her:









It’s an odd position to work from, but despite Burnhams’ relentless underestimation of his own work, Inside is not entirely an exercise in self-pity or narcissism. Instead, Burnham’s habit of judging himself by the same harsh standards he sets the rest of the world gives him the opportunity to go taller than he otherwise would. One of the more elaborate special songs is a review of the Internet in its entirety, which is much easier to take from someone who doesn’t pretend to be on top. Burnham insists over and over again that he’s part of the problem, like all of us, that is the only way to even begin to reckon with the crappy civilization we’ve built. Despite its many levels of jokes and meta-jokes, Inside is one of the most sincere artistic responses to the 21st century so far: a beautiful chambered and complex nautilus shell filled with disgust.