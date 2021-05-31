Is Kartik Aaryan Losing On Bollywood Projects After Being Ditched By Karan Johar?







Kartik Aaryan

Image Credit: Instagram.com/kartikaaryan

It seems that actor Kartik Aaryan is becoming a handicap in Bollywood circles. After Dostana 2’s surprise ouster in recent months, there is news that he has lost two more big projects, including one produced by Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier this week, according to a Film Information report, it was revealed that Aaryan has parted ways with the creators of Freddy, which is directed by Ajay Bahl and stars Katrina Kaif as the lead. While the production house and Aaryan have yet to release a statement, there is now news of another film that was supposed to feature the main man, but the directors have decided to part ways with the star. The film in question is produced by Aanand L Rai. A Hindustan Times report cites a source claiming that Aaryan was in the running for an untitled gangster movie but was kicked out of the project. Kartik was in advanced level talks with Anand, and had read the script and heard the narration too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart, the source told the Indian daily, adding that Rais’s assistant had to direct this film. The source added: The fact that Karan abandoned Kartik seems to have influenced the others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik might lose working with an established filmmaker like Aanand. Ayushmann Khurrana

Image Credit: Provided

It looks like Ayushmann Khurrana is now seen as a replacement in the film. Rai told the Daily that nothing was formalized with Aaryan, adding: As a production company, we are working on several scripts and presenting them to the actors is the process. The actors keep meeting you, you tell them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending on the topic, you decide if you should tackle them. But that doesn’t mean you’ve signed them. Rai, however, confirmed that they had approached Khurrana and would soon be making a movie with him. While the reasons for this split are unclear, it is reported that Aaryan asked for a script change from the creators of Freddy and things fell apart with the actor returning the money he was paid by them. creators. After news of Aaryans ’ousting from Freddy broke last week, actor Freddy Daruwala threw his hat into the ring to land the role, tweeting Khan and Red Chillies with the message: Hey @ RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk and #ajaybahl. In case you are looking for the real Freddie, here I am !! I promise you, 100% original and true to his art !! If you want, give it a try! Karan Johar and Katrik Aaryan

Image Credit: Instagram.com/kartikaaryan

Aaryan has been a mom since splitting from Dharma Productions for Dostana 2, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, the actor had filmed for 20 days of the project but was unhappy with his role and demanded a change of script. Soon after, Johar and Dharma parted ways with him, citing professional reasons for the change in cast. They have yet to announce a new track for the Dostana sequel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Upcoming Aaryan films include Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.







