What is the new Netflix series Sweet Tooth about?

In our IRL pandemic millions of people have died and a bunch of movies have been postponed. In the series of graphic novels Sweet Tooth? A global pandemic results in the birth of animal-human hybrids, which will be chased across the vast apocalyptic desert that the world has become since “The Grand Crumble”. Coming soon to Netflix and produced by Robert Downey Jr, Sweet Tooth has been adapted into an epic TV series, all eight episodes arriving on June 4. Deery me. Billed as “Mad Max Meets Bambi,” Jeff Lemire’s comic book series came to an end in 2013 after an extremely satisfying 46 issue arc. His first episodes introduced us to Gus, a nine year old boy like any other except the antlers and the huge ears that shoot out of his head. Hybrids. The greatest mystery of our life. pic.twitter.com/6Jlx7OtZRg – Sweet tooth (@SweetTooth) April 30, 2021 When his protective father (played in the series by comedian Will Forte) dies of a mysterious illness, Gus must go on his own, quickly running into the harsh vagabond Jeppard (Nonso Anonzie). The couple’s unlikely journey to find a safe haven for the hybrids, known as ‘The Preserve’, will see them grapple with cruel militias, outside rebel gangs, and the dark past of the plague that tore apart what once was. America. But as Jeff Mickle and Downey Jr. show in the video below, Netflix’s Sweet Tooth will be a bit less gloomy than the original comic, focusing more on the hope of ‘North Star’ series protagonist Gus. With all the talk from the teaser about entire families watching Sweet Tooth together huddled on the couch, it looks like Netflix is ​​heading into that niche they nailed with Stranger Things; do something rich and expansive enough for adult fans, but without too much disturbing guts. If you’re into a bit of misery, take a look at Jeff Lemire’s original comic book series before delving into the Netflix adaptation’s “ storybook dystopia. ” For everyone else, Sweet Tooth will sweeten your homepage starting June 4, with all eight episodes of the first season arriving on the same day.







