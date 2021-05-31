GMB: Charlotte Hawkins hits back at Adil Ray as he tears off his accent





To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video Tensions were mounting on Good Morning Britain as Adil Ray tore Charlotte Hawkins’ accent to her displeasure on today’s schedule. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Charlotte kicked off the show by revealing to the public that she was out this weekend, but she was quickly ridiculed by her co-star for her announcement. I went out on Saturday night for the first time in so long, so it was a great experience, shared the 46-year-old presenter. And who were you with? Lady Chatterly? Adil replied in an exaggerated dialect. It’s just not true, I don’t know where you got this impression of me from! Charlotte insisted. But Adil continued to imitate Charlotte, with his retort: ​​No, but that judges me by my accent. Charlotte Hawkins fired back as Adil Ray mocked her accent (Photo: ITV) Just because I grew up in Sussex, I sound like that. Adil continued: Yeah but you like classical music, everything is fine in place However, Charlotte was still unimpressed with Adils’ line of fire and hit back: Yeah, but that doesn’t mean I’m nobility, does it? Luckily, newsreader Sean Fletcher was on hand to stream the two presenters, and pointed out: You know you have two and a half hours to go together? I know, it’s not a good start, Charlotte noted. After: Hello Great Britain

Elsewhere on today’s Good Morning Britain, Sean hinted that Susanna Reid is one of the contenders for the all-new The Masked Dancer series. Susanna has been linked to being in the costume of Knickerbocker Glory on ITV’s Masked Singer spin-off, which is hosted by Joel Dommettand on trial by Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6 a.m. on ITV. If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts.











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos