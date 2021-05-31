16 Unique Jobs Celebrities Had Before Fame





It’s no secret that many celebrities were born into wealth and privilege, but not all of them grew up among the Hollywood elite. Often times, future stars have to find unique ways to make ends meet before they take their big break. Here are 16 surprisingly interesting jobs celebrities had before they became big in Hollywood: 1. Hugh Jackman performed at children’s birthday parties as Coco the Clown. 2. Lizzo had a brief stint as a food critic, which inspired her to use social media to further her music career. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She originally created his Instagram account, @lizzobeeating, as a platform for his food reviews. 3. Before starting serious acting training, Pierce Brosnan spent three years working in the circus as a fire eater. Disney / Via youtube.com

He learned the skill of a street artist who taught a group at the Oval House in 1969. 4. Before being a reality TV star, Kim Kardashian was that of Paris Hilton stylist and professional closet organizer. Photonews International Inc. / Getty Images

Her too organized closets for celebrities like Serena Williams, Nicole Richie and Cindy Crawford. 5. Before her acting career took off, Meghan Markle was a calligraphy teacher at Paper Source as well as a freelance calligrapher. Pool Wpa / Getty Images

She was even hiring make wedding invitations for celebrities, such as Paula Patton and Robin Thicke. 6. Megan Fox wore a banana costume as a mascot for a Florida smoothie store. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

At The Ellen Show, it mentionned, “Once a week, usually on Fridays, someone had to dress up as a fruit and go out and stand by the freeway. 7. Whenever he was cut off from an NFL team, Terry Crews supplemented his income by painting portraits for his former teammates. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

He said Jimmy kimmel he charged about $ 5,000 per painting, and each order took about two months to complete. 8. When Nicole Kidman was 17, she trained to be a massage therapist to help her mother after her cancer diagnosis. James D. Morgan / Getty Images

She said Byrdie, “I became a masseuse and took a class because we couldn’t afford a massage after her chemotherapy and radiation therapy.” 9. Taraji P. Henson was a Tina Turner cover artist aboard a cruise ship. Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage / Via Getty

Her too work as secretary at the Pentagon. ten. Before the Jonas Brothers became a celebrity, Nick Jonas was a child Broadway star. Broadway Theater / Via youtube.com

As a child he executed in the productions of Les Misrables, The beauty and the Beast, and Annie take your gun. 11. Before his X factor audition, Zayn Malik was a boxer. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

12. Vikings Actor Katheryn Winnick started and ran three martial arts schools at the age of 21. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

It won his first black belt at 13 and opened his first school at 16. 13. Before landing his role of escape in The Hurt Locker, Jeremy Renner used the skills he learned as a young theater artist to make ends meet as a makeup artist. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He said Access Hollywood, “It gave me a lot of free time to audition when I needed it because I only had to work a few hours a week. I didn’t have to wait for the tables so it was actually a great show. 14. Cindy Crawford had a summer job peeling corn. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images / Via Getty

Only her made $ 4 an hour. 15. Christopher Walken was a lion tamer in a touring circus at the age of 16. Laurent Viteur / Getty Images

He said Vanity Fair, “When [the lion tamer] would finish his act, there was one lion left, and I used to come in and ask that lion to do tricks. “ 16. And finally, as a full-time carpenter, Harrison Ford also began working as a backup during auditions to help him buy material for a project before George Lucas offered him the role of Han Solo in Star wars. Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

In one Reddit AMA, he said, "I had a house at the time that I wanted to renovate, a bit of a wrecked house. I would invest money in tools but I would not have money to put food on the table. "

