Piers Morgan says surprise Good Morning Britain comeback could happen





Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has said a surprise return to the ITV show may be underway. Piers claimed GMB bosses polled him after the show’s ratings plummeted since he left because of comments he made about Meghan Markle. The TV host, 56, quit her six-year job at GMB in March after making controversial comments about Meghan, 39, and her mental health issues since joining the royal family as a wife of Prince Harry. Piers says the Duchess of Sussex would have been delighted to have taken ITV’s breakfast show by storm. But the Mirror reports, he thinks he might be “back soon”. What is happening where you live? Find out by adding your postal code or visit InYourArea ‘I have never been so popular’ Piers said in the Daily Mail: “She thinks she beat me? “She might have a surprise, as I suspect I’ll be back soon.” “And my opinions have certainly not changed. “If Meghan thinks she canceled me or won the battle, she’s going to take a big shock. “I have never been so popular.” ‘Never say never’ on GMB’s return Since the spinoff, Piers claims ITV wants him to return to GMB, despite leaving the series. Speaking in his first newspaper interview since the drama, Piers claimed the network was in touch. “They reached out – there were approaches. “Never say never,” he revealed. Adding, “I have no doubts that I could bring the notes back to where I left them – but the doubt is, would anyone be allowed to do it again?” “I was hired to give very strong and honest opinions, which I did. “But in the end, I was asked to apologize for a sincere opinion,” he told The Sun. Speaking of the channel’s rivalry with the BBC, he said: “It makes me sad to see all the hard work we have done to beat the BBC in viewership so quickly evaporate. “It’s their problem to work … but never say never.” Exit blamed on the “ awakened brigade ” In his latest diary column, Piers revealed his side of the story that saw him sensational quitting the ITV breakfast show in early March. And he’s made it clear who he blames – the critics he calls the “awakened squad”. Recalling the events that led him to quit GMB, the broadcaster admitted he had “a bad night’s sleep repaired” after hosting the show on Monday, March 8. By the time he came to host the Tuesday show, Piers said he was “tired and restless” – and ended up storming the set when his colleague Alex Beresford “launched into an attack. very personal “.



He wrote about when he realized his comments had caused him serious problems. He said in his column, "Oh shit. This must be more serious than I thought. In the middle of the afternoon, ITV TV director Kevin Lygo, who I had spoken to several times since yesterday, rang the bell to say that we were now "on the edge of the cliff" and either I apologized, or I should leave GMB. "And even if I apologized, that wouldn't be the end. "The awakened brigade would continue to come looking for me, demanding that I apologize for anything they find offensive which, of course, is absolutely everything."







