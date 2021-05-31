Entertainment
Actor Emily Blunt reveals what scares her the most
As A quiet place II soaring at the box office, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will delight fans in interviews.
Husband and wife have come together for a new chapter in noise-loathing alien history, taking viewers on a terrifying cinematic adventure. Rather than moving at night, the Abbotts and their allies worry that everything is banging audibly, at all times. While this scenario causes fear, there is at least one thing that scares Blunt on sight.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski say A Quiet Place is about family and fear
Since 2018, A quiet place creator John Krasinski insisted the film was a love letter to his children. Imbued with themes about protecting his family and the need to grow up, he taps into things that frighten parents and children.
In an interview with Nerds black girl, Krasinski said Part 1 was very personal to him and while he didn’t want to make a sequel, he found that putting the Millicent Simmonds character in the center would shift the story.
I had this idea of making Millie the leader of the film, he said. And in doing so, I realized, Oh my God, this won’t really be a sequel. I can actually continue the story from the first one and explore all the things that were personal to me like parenthood.
Krasinski added that in the first movie, parents tell kids to stay with them and they’ll always be safe, but that’s not a reality. For him, the second film is about having to grow up and learn about the world, and hope, love and protection as [first] film but through a different lens.
In A quiet place, aliens are a representation of his fears. For Emily Blunt, there are one or two other things that scare her.
RELATED: Is John Krasinski In A Quiet Place Part II?
Cockroaches scare Emily Blunt
Blunt, Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou all sat down to chat with Bustle and discussed some of their deepest fears. Simmonds named monsters and spiders, while Hounsou said the silence in the Sahara Desert was frightening. For Blunt, it’s an insect that has existed for over 200 million years: the cockroach.
I have a horrible aversion to cockroaches, she said. I’m so scared of them. I hate the way they sneak around. I don’t care what they look like when you kill them. I to hate them. Blunt then shared a traumatic cockroach experience.
There is one that crawled on my daughter’s chest that I can’t get over. I can’t, and she never recovered. Traumatic, Blunt said.
Krasinki easily scares more than one thing
Although he didn’t take part in the Junket Bustle, Krasinski previously answered his wife’s interview question via Compensate for in 2018. Blunt wanted to know why he got scared so easily when she walked into the bathroom while he was showering. Even Krasinski is not sure.
I don’t know why I’ve always been such a scary cat. But yeah, every time she walks into the bathroom when I take a shower, it’s like the world is ending, he says. I don’t know what I’m thinking, I just know it’s the worst thing ever.
Krasinski said his irrational fear could have come from Blunts’ high voice so he could hear the sound above the waters, but admitted that he sometimes touched the ground. It’s a dangerous thing to shower with my wife. This may have helped inspire the devious alien monsters in his films.
A quiet place II currently playing in theaters.
