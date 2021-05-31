The five best Hollywood blacklist scripts 2020 that I would love to watch

Photo: Blacklist scripts

the Blacklist, a collection of scenarios and pilots, publishes each year a list of exciting potential projects, a list drawn up by the very people who have the power to make these projects a reality, Hollywoods elite producers. The way the list is structured for 2020 is that a project must receive at least seven different mentions from seven different producers to be included on the list and are ranked based on the total number of mentions that project receives, meaning that the list itself is not part of the list. of the top five or ten or twenty but shows which projects the producers are most excited about: if a hypothetical film receives 21 mentions, for example, that’s three times the minimum number of mentions required to appear on the list, which means that this movie might just have enough of the Hollywood momentum behind it needs to be made in the future.

So the list is a good way to judge what project might be the next project, and, given the success story of the lists, including films like the wolf of Wall Street, Argo, Wrestler, American Hustle, and many more, the list predicted the next project and maybe even contributed to the existence of this project as such. I took a look at the list for 2020 in hopes of seeing what projects might appear on the big screen across the country in the near future, and what I found were quite a few movies. that I would like to watch myself; So I decided I was wrapping it up in a cute little top five list for you.

Here We Go – The Blacklist:

Number five: headhunter

A top cannibal selects his victims based on their popularity on Instagram, but finds his habits shaken by a man who wants to be eaten.

This movie received the most mentions of any 2020 Blacklist movie with 29. I imagine it was so popular among producers because it deals with an issue, relevant to most people’s lives now. , particularly relevant among a younger demographic, Instagram (do not cannibalism). While the metaphor is probably not lost on anyone, the self-cannibalizing nature of social media, the film should be about the things that make up a life, although it’s not sexy to talk about those things, and life in it. 2021 is largely lived online; So I hope to see more movies about it, exploring what it means for our lives as life continues to digitize.

Number 4: Bring me back

When a woman on an interstellar journey falls in love with someone during a cryosleep simulation, she tries to discern if the man is a real passenger on the ship or just an invention of her imagination.

I like movies on space, and I especially like films that blur the line between the real and the imaginary because these two forces always blur in and out of each other, as an essential feature of our experience of reality. You don’t need to experience cryogenic sleep simulation in space on an interstellar journey to find out what I’m talking about; just jump on Instagram and find your local cannibal. The aesthetics of the space are good though. Maybe the movies are also a metaphor for our experience of love, always as real as it is a little imaginary? Romantic know what i’m talking about.

Number 3: the peak

A troubled young surgeon goes to a desolate peak to climb the mountain where her father suffered from a nervous breakdown years earlier, only to realize halfway up the rock face that she could be subjected to the same fate .

I think one of the most powerful things about cinema is that it can show us these things about the world, about ourselves that we might not want to see, not want to recognize and, in doing so, change ourselves, change the world. In the same way, nature can do that too, be in nature, be forced to test our own nature against his, the tangle of nature, that’s why survival movies are endlessly enjoyable: they do both simultaneously. I’ve never been in a life-or-death situation and never want to be, but, thanks to movies like this, I have a sense of what it might take away from you and what you could recover.

Number 2: Rewired

Harvard. 1959. A young Ted Kaczynski is experimented with by Dr. Henry Murray during a secret CIA psychological study that may have led to the creation of the Unabomber.

I’m absolutely fascinated with the Unabomber, as I think a lot of people are, but I think it’s because I’m more fascinated by the man behind the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. I’ve seen most of the documentaries, most of the dramatization of the events surrounding the UNABOMB affair, but I can’t think of one that focuses entirely on the man himself, Ted Kaczynski. What makes a person become the Unabomber is as important as the case itself, and this event, supposedly, played a pivotal role in that regard. transformation. Watching this transformation unfold on the screen, well, that’s a monster film in the making.

Number 1: Cosmic Sunday

A small percentage of the population is stuck in a time loop and had to create a society that operates on the same day, repeated day after day. A man struggles to find himself for the first time in ages in the midst of a society clinging to a sense of normalcy.

Finally! Number one! Finally! Number one! Finally! Number one! Find? groundhog day is one of my favorite movies of all time, definitely my favorite Bill Murray movie, so movies like this, time loop movies, always have a place in my movie queue. I think it’s an extremely dynamic (?) Kind of film, full of both funny and poignant moments, sometimes moments that even come close to the deep. Time has a way of doing this, containing every expression, every permutation of that expression, especially when you’re dealing with infinite time. How the weather will play out in this movie and what the world of this movie will be like because of it, I can’t begin to imagine, but I’m in it; I’m in it because movies like this help us imagine.

Final thoughts

I don’t know when or even if well to ever see these movies, but I hope we will; and I hope you check out the blacklist as there are a bunch of other great movies on the 2020 list that I haven’t mentioned and even more non-produced movies from previous years’ lists that don’t. ‘expect that.

Through Zackary Silberman

