Chrissy Teigen smiles at phone call amid cyberbullying drama





Chrissy Teigen was in a good mood after a business meeting as she was spotted for the first time in weeks (Photo: Backgrid) Chrissy Teigen was spotted for the first time in weeks after she has publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden for trolling them online in the past. The former Celebrity Big Brother star, who recently turned out to be non-binary, called out the model for previously telling her to kill herself in a direct message on Twitter. Chrissy has kept a fairly low profile, previously enjoying a family day out at Disneyland, but was seen stepping out in Los Angeles this weekend, looking gleeful on the phone. The cookbook author was heading into a business meeting as the continuous backlash continued and appeared to be sharing a joke with whoever was on the FaceTime call. The 35-year-old, dressed in a long yellow cardigan, blue jeans and a leopard-print mask, held her phone in one hand and grabbed a water bottle in the other while ‘she was chatting in the street. Apologizing to Courtney for her past comments, 26, Chrissy said: Few people are fortunate enough to be held accountable for all of their bulls passed in front of the whole world. I am mortified and sad for who I was. Chrissy shared a laugh while making a FaceTime call (Image: Backgrid) I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I’m ashamed and utterly ashamed of my behavior, but it’s nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you joy and to be loved and the feeling of letting you down is almost unbearable, really. These weren’t my only mistakes and sure won’t be the last as hard as I try, but my god I will try !!

The model has publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden for the previous tweets (Photo: Backgrid) The 35-year-old continued: I have tried connecting with Courtney privately, but since I publicly fueled all of this I also want to publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. Hope you can heal now knowing how sorry I am. And I’m so sorry I let you down. I will forever work to be better than 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.

Courtney broke the good news of their fiancé (Photo: Rex) Chrissys’ outing from business came before the reality TV star announced her fiancé with partner Chris Sheng, sharing a video of their sparkling engagement ring on Instagram. Courtney said: I said yes oh and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful. They made headlines in 2011 when, at age 16, they married The Green Mile star Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time. If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the The Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page we love to hear from you. For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts. MORE: Is Susanna Reid In The Masked Dancer As Knickerbocker Glory? Good Morning Britain drops a huge clue

MORE: Stranger Things 4 Photos Might Tease Dark Season’s End













