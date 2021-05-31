Live music delivered at Dry Creek Elementary, Stevens Middle Schools

PORT ANGELES – It was so much fun, “it was better than the timing,” a first grader told violinist James Garlick.

Choice Time is a class time during which students at Dry Creek Elementary School can choose their own activities. So it can be a lot of fun.

But earlier this month, Garlick, a globetrotting musician and co-founder of the Music on the Strait festival in Port Angeles, received the praise during his visit to the school.

In nine classes, Garlick played and talked with the students of Dry Creek. They all discussed the music and how it expresses emotions, then listened to him illustrate it through his violin.

“I have so much respect for teachers,” Garlick said; “I was completely exhausted after that.”

Garlick, who grew up in Port Angeles and went to New York’s Juilliard School and made a career in music, then met friends. They formed an ensemble and last Thursday Seattle Symphony Principal Violin Noah Geller and cellist Efe Baltacigil, Minnesota Orchestra violist David Auerbach and Seattle percussionist Mari Yoshinaga went with Garlick to Dry Creek Elementary and Stevens Middle School. for a pair of outdoor concerts.

“It was really wonderful, really exciting for all of us,” playing for a live audience, said Geller.

The Seattle Symphony has been performing online since last fall.

For these school performances, Garlick chose “Strum,” a piece by 40-year-old black composer Jessie Montgomery.

With its folk and dance rhythms, “Strum” allows us to strum our instruments, guitar style, ”Garlick said.

He added that he wanted to celebrate Montgomery’s music and her being a living songwriter and a woman of color.

Then came the Quartet No. 2 in A minor by Felix Mendelssohn, who premiered this work at the age of 18. He had been writing music since he was a pre-teenager, Garlick noted.

Yoshinaga, who is Geller’s wife, played the drums and “helped us keep the beat,” he said; she also performed a movement from a Bach cello suite with Baltacigil, a piece “I think no one has heard before”.

Before leaving, Yoshinaga also gave a mini-tutorial on percussion instruments.

“She helped everyone get in touch with their inner rhythm,” Geller said.

For these young audiences, Garlick added, “we’re not presenting a watered down or simplified version” of the music. There is no prescribed way to appreciate it. ”

Yet people of all ages may think classical music is not for them because they are not “qualified” to listen to concertos or symphonies, he said.

With their game, Garlick and his friends hope to share the joy and comfort of this art form.

In difficult times, he said, music is for all of us.

This summer, Garlick and his Music on the Strait co-founder Richard O’Neill will be presenting the festival once again – this time in venues in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

The Maier Performance Hall at Peninsula College and the former barn of the Olympic Music Festival in Quilcene are two potential venues for the concerts, which will take place on the second and third weekends in August.

More information on past festival events and on Garlick and O’Neill, who won a Grammy Award in February, can be found at: musiconthestrait.com.

“We’re hoping for live concerts with a virtual component,” said Garlick, who added that the performers will be announced in a few weeks. “We are really excited; we have all the artists lined up.

With the summer season still dependent on COVID-19 case rates and vaccinations, “we remain flexible,” he said.

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



