Friends Reunion director defends Matthew Perry over derogatory comments about uncomfortable actors





Friends Director Ben Winston has defended Matthew Perry against mean comments about the cast’s appearance in the recent reunion special episode. According to a source close to the 51-year-old star, the actor needed emergency dental surgery hours before the scheduled interview date. In the midst of the reunion release this week, Perry sparked concern from fans who said he looked dizzy and was not looking well. Other fans, however, have defended the actor against comments regarding his appearance, saying his history of drug and alcohol abuse could have resulted in changes. Winston spoke to Hollywood Journalist’s Top 5 TV Shows podcast and reflected on the comments fans have sent about Perry. He (Perry) was great. Sometimes people can be mean, he said. advised I wish they weren’t, he added. I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some good one-liners on the show. I just felt happy and lucky to be in his presence and lead him on something like that. Matt LeBlanc says Matthew Perry thought classic Friends episode was stupid Kevin Bright, another executive producer on Friends, told the outlet in another interview: What people say is what people say. I do not have any[thing] say about it, except it was great to see it. And I think he’s very funny on the show. He added: I think he’s fine. He looks stronger and better from the last time I saw him and excited to move on. David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry in Reunion of Friends (HBO Max / Terence Patrick) Perry has spoken publicly about his addiction issues over the years. Reports have revealed the actor checked in at a rehab clinic twice during filming Friends in 1997 and 2001. In an interview in 2013 he said People: I had a big problem with alcohol and pills and couldn’t stop. Eventually, things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and everyone knew. If you or someone you know is addicted to alcohol, you can confidentially call the National Alcohol Helpline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information on programs that are offered to you. If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can ask Frank for 24/7 confidential help and support by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, by sending an email or visiting their website here. In the United States, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be contacted at 1-800-662-HELP.

