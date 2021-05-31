Aanand L Rai’s team say they speak to Kartik Aaryan about: ‘Took another film from Ayushmann Khurrana’





After leaving Karan Johar’s Dostana and allegedly being abandoned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Freddie, Kartik Aaryan is said to have lost another big project, an Aanand L Rai gangster-based film. Ayushmann Khurrana was reportedly roped up to play the lead role in the film. However, the filmmaker’s team denied the buzz and revealed that the production house is still in talks with Kartik. As for Ayushmann, said film is completely different. “These are baseless rumors. We met Kartik for another movie and we’re still talking. We brought another film to Ayushmann and it’s a complete mix, ”the Color Yellow spokesperson said in a statement. In a recent interview, Aanand L Rai stating that things were still not formalized with Kartik said that while as producers they continue to meet actors and present scripts it doesn’t mean that they have been. signed. “As a production house, we work on several scripts and present them to the actors, that’s the process. The actors keep meeting you, you tell them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending on the topic, you decide if you should tackle them. But that doesn’t mean you signed them, ”he told the Hindustan Times. Reports that Kartik Aaryan was working with Aanand L Rai surfaced in February this year when the actor was pictured outside the directors’ office in Mumbai. The still untitled film is said to have been directed by Rai’s assistant. Recently, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan left Dostanna 2 due to creative differences, after filming for almost two weeks. Karan Johars Dharma Productions released a statement last month informing fans that they will be recasting the film, which also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and newbie Laksshya. Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we are going to recast Dostana 2, directed by Collin DCunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon, read the statement. Kartik and Janhvi had started shooting the film in Amritsar in November 2019. Filming was interrupted in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 epidemic. On the job front, Kartik Aaryan is eagerly awaiting the release of his Netflix film Dhamaka and has also finished filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

