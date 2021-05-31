EXCLUSIVE: Did Kartik Aaryan lose another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie? | Entertainment News





After being ousted from Karan Johars Dostana 2 and then from the production of Shah Rukh Khans, Freddie, rumors are abuzz that actor Kartik Aaryan may have lost another potential project. According to sources, Aaryan was roped up by filmmaker Aanand L Rai for his still untitled production of a gangster film, but he is no longer one of them. Kartik was in advanced level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart, the source tells us, adding that Rais’s assistant had to direct this film. Reports that Aaryan and Rai are teaming up for a film surfaced in February this year when the actor was pictured outside the Mumbai Filmmakers’ Bureau. While the real reason for the project’s failure is still unknown, the source adds, the fact that Karan dropped out of Kartik appears to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik might lose working with an established filmmaker like Aanand. It’s not that. Apparently, Aaryan isn’t even aware that the creators have already replaced him with another actor. Aanand is now considering Ayushmann Khurrana for this film he had previously collaborated with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), so it’s no surprise that he was able to get on board easily, the source reveals. When we spoke to Rai he said that nothing was formalized with Aaryan and without going into more details he added, As a production house we are working on several scripts and presenting them to the actors this is the process. The actors keep meeting you, you tell them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending on the topic, you decide if you should tackle them. But that doesn’t mean you’ve signed them. When asked if Khurrana had come on board for said project, the filmmaker said, I have a story, which we would be doing with Ayushmann soon. We reached out to Aaryan for comment, but got no official response from him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos