After Amit Kumar, Sunidhi Chauhan reveals he was told to congratulate Indian Idol contestants





Amit Kumar stirred a hornet’s nest when he revealed that the Indian Idol 12 team asked him to congratulate each contestant. This has created a huge controversy, which refuses to die out. Now singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who was once a judge on Indian Idol, has opened up on the matter. She said she was even asked to congratulate the candidates. Sunidhi served as a judge on Indian Idol Season 5 and Season 6. SUNIDHI CHAUHAN HAS BEEN ASKED TO RENT INDIAN IDOL COMPETITORS Sunidhi Chauhan spoke to ETimes and revealed that she split from the show for this reason. She said, “Not exactly that ki sabko karna hai but yeah, we were all told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn’t go on. I couldn’t do what they were doing. wanted and I had to separate. Therefore, today I am not judging any reality TV show. “ She added, “I think it’s done to get attention. I think it needs to be done to hold your audience. I guess it works.” “INSTANT FAME AFFECTS PSYCHOLOGY” Speaking of reality shows giving talent overnight recognition, Sunidhi said artists have a disadvantage as their overnight recognition lessens their thirst to strive for excellence. “Yes, some of them are still working hard but instant fame affects them psychologically. It’s a simple case of acquiring too much too soon. It’s not the competitors’ fault, it’s just because the name of the game is TRP, ”she added. WHEN AMIT KUMAR SAID HE WAS ASKED TO RENT EVERYBODY ON INDIAN IDOL 12 Previously, Amit Kumar, who was a special guest on Indian Idol 12 special episode Kishore Kumar, had revealed that he didn’t like being on the show. He also said the Indian Idol team asked him to congratulate all of the contestants. He said, “I did as I was told. I was told that sabko praised karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it is a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it would be a tribute to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing like that happened. “ Judges and contestants on the show were also criticized for ruining Kishore Kumar’s songs. Sunidhi Chauhan, who is a popular singer, also started her musical journey in a reality TV show. She was the winner of Meri Awaz Suno. She has been a judge on numerous reality shows, including Dil Hai Hindustani, The Voice and Indian Idol. READ ALSO | Amit Kumar did not like the Indian Idol 12 special Kishore Kumar, was asked to congratulate everyone READ ALSO | Abhijeet Sawant criticizes Amit Kumar for criticizing Indian Idol episode 12 after it airs

