Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj receives warning from Karni Sena: “What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali …” | Entertainment News





After making threats against several Hindi films, the Karni Sena is now targeting Akshay Kumar’s next film, Prithviraj. The outfit calls for a title change for the film. Speaking to a big daily, Surjeet Singh Rathore, president of the youth wing of the sena, said: How can they keep the title of the film as just Prithviraj when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title changed to his full name and give him respect. Singh added that the film crew would undergo similar treatment to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while filming Padmaavat, if their demands are not met. If they do not listen to our advice, they will face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Padmaavat, the directors of this film will also have to prepare for, he said. In 2016, while Padmaavat was still shot in Rajasthan, members of the outfit destroyed the sets and costumes, and even physically assaulted Sanjay. Karni Sena claimed that the film had a romantic streak between Deepika Padukones Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singhs Alauddin Khilji. Despite the filmmakers’ denial that such a scene does not exist, protests continued in many states across India and culminated around the release of the films. Padukone and Bhansali have also received death threats. The film eventually got a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat and Karni Sena later accepted that the film honored Rajput’s bravery and ended their protest against him. Also read: When Rahul Vaidyas Indian Idol’s performance left Sonu Nigam in dismay: bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai Prithviraj also plays Manushi Chhillar and will be based on Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso. Revealing details about the film, director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in an interview with ANI: “Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a few versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and his times. In addition to these, there are comments on Raso. “ Related stories

