Actor Juhi Chawla files plea in Delhi HC against the implementation of 5G technology, hearing June 2 | Latest India News

Actor Juhi Chawla on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against the implementation of 5G wireless network technology in India, raising concerns about the impact of radiation on citizens, animals, flora and the countryside. wildlife. The petition claimed that 5G will cause RF exposure to all living things on Earth, which will be 100 times higher than the current level and cause severe and irreversible effects on humans. Judge C Hari Shankar, before whom the case was heard, transferred the trial to another bench for hearing on June 2. The actor said that although she is not against the implementation of technological advancements, “we have sufficient reason to believe that radiation is extremely harmful and prejudicial to human health and safety.” His petition, filed through attorney Deepak Khosla, cited clinical and evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in plants and animals to state that the major diseases of modern civilization – cancer, heart disease and diabetes – is, in large part, caused by electromagnetic pollution generated by wireless mobile phone technology. In a statement, spokesperson for Juhi Chawla said: “This action is being brought, in order to request a directive from this honorable court to the armed defendants, to certify us and, therefore, the general public. , that 5G technology is safe for humans, humans, women, adults, children, infants, animals and all types of living organisms, flora, fauna. “ The press release also called on management to produce studies carried out in this regard. Earlier this month, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approved requests from telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL to conduct 5G trials in India. The companies were urged to conduct the trials without a Chinese technology or entity, according to a government order. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have been given a trial spectrum for six months to test 5G technology in the country. Public telecommunications company MTNL will also join the trial soon. Telecommunications operators have been allocated spectrum in the 700 Mhz band, 3.3-3.6 gigahertz (Ghz) ​​band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band at different locations. The trials will be conducted at various locations including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gujarat and Hyderabad. During the trials, the application of 5G in Indian settings will be tested. This includes telemedicine, tele-education and agricultural drone surveillance. Telecom operators will be able to test various 5G devices on their network. According to DoT, 5G technology is expected to offer 10 times the download speed of 4G and up to three times the spectral efficiency.

