100 years after the Tulsa massacre, here’s why Hollywood needs to invest in dark storytelling

Washington Post reporter DeNeen Brown gazes at a segment of the Arkansas River where forensic archaeologists have found anomalies compatible with possible mass graves. 20 October 2020. Credit: Jonathan Silvers / Saybrook Productions Ltd.



A century after the Tulsa Massacre, there are still many stories to be told about one of the worst episodes of racial violence in American history. DeNeen L. Brown, the firm’s award-winning staff writer, aims to help fill that void and remind Americans of the devastating event exactly 100 years later. The Washington Post, who investigates the Tulsa tragedy in the PBS documentary Tulsa: fire and the forgotten.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

“What happened in 1921 was a horrible atrocity. And for almost 100 years it was covered up; it was left out of textbooks, and many survivors did not want to talk about it. Many survivors only whispered about it, ”Brown says. “For generations, I believe there has been a desire to tell this story. Stories have power, and if told, they can change the future and they can bring some healing.”

In the documentary, Brown, who has family ties to Oklahoma, examines the deadly attack by an armed mob of white residents on a thriving black community of businesses and homes dubbed “Black Wall Street.”

The two-day spree of racial unrest from May 31 to June 1, 1921, which was sparked by unsubstantiated allegations of an alleged assault of a white woman by a young black man in an elevator, left hundreds injured, 10,000 residents displaced, destruction of 35 city blocks and an estimated 300 black residents dead. One hundred years later, no one has been convicted or charged for the siege of the black-owned city.

Tulsa: The fire and the forgotten, airing Monday at 9 p.m. on PBS, is just one example of the under-representation of black stories in textbooks, television and movies. People of color make up about 50% of domestic movie ticket buyers, but there are relatively few black-led projects or films that properly tell black stories. According to a study by McKinsey & Company, the shortage of these types of films costs the film and television industry an estimated annual turnover of $ 10 billion. According to the report, fewer black-led stories are being told and, when they are, these projects have consistently been underfunded and undervalued, although they often generate higher relative returns than other properties. .

The spotlight on documentaries on the omission of black perspective in American history indicates a wider exclusion of black voices and stories in media and entertainment as a whole.

The handful of black creatives who occupy prominent off-screen, above-the-line positions (i.e. creator, producer, screenwriter or director) find themselves primarily responsible for providing opportunities for other talent. off screen blacks, according to the McKinsey & Company study said. Unless at least one senior member of a production is black, black talent is largely excluded from these critical roles.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

There’s this whole concept of, we need change in the industry, says Christina Faith, founder and director of production company Creative Thought Media. But for the industry to change, it has to do something that is outside its norm. According to Faith, this standard is little or no black representation at the highest level.

Beyond the lack of representation of blacks at the highest levels, access is further hampered by inequalities in advertising spending. Black-owned film and media companies lack support from advertisers and major industry players such as ViacomCBS and Netflix. According to Nielsen Ad Intel, less than 2% of ad spend has historically gone to black media companies, while black consumers make up 13% of the population. Royal Jackson, Brand Director for Impact Network, which has grown its audience from 200,000 to 93 million households in the past 10 years, says media giants’ diversity commitments usually don’t materialize .

Even if Hollywood grants more funding to black talent, it will pose a challenge to media companies owned by blacks and Maroons. Jackson says investing in black media without black property stifles the entrepreneurial spirit and prosperity of a black-owned business in that space so it can actually grow.

The real systemic change will come from partnerships with black media and film entrepreneurs from major content providers, sponsors and advertisers, Jackson says.

Faith agrees that the current system is, is rigged. Describing this system as a system in which Black Hollywood fights for what it has, she says, you see people like Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, and Issa Rae pulling out almost seven or eight projects at a time because the door doesn’t. will only be open for a limited time. So how do you get through the door as quickly as possible, with as many people as possible, with as many people as possible?

Tulsa: fire and the forgotten Nationwide premieres at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS Video app.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>