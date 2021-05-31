Performing arts students stay the course as Broadway plans to reopen | Culture & Leisure

Broadways’ recent announcement of its reopening this fall has been music to the ears of thousands of New York City arts workers who make a living as well as artists across the country who work on stage and behind the scenes.

For arts educators, this is proof of artists’ resilience and supports one of the most resonant instructions they give their students: Trust the process.

The landscape for the artistic professions will be different for a few years as struggling theaters and arts companies return from near bankruptcy in many cases, says Amy Hardison Tully, director of the School of Music, Drama and Dance and Dean associate of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oakland in Rochester.

I hope future performing artists will persist, work hard, don’t give up and trust the process, she continues.

A recent pollthrough ArtsBridge shows that students heed this advice.

According to the study, 69% of high school and college arts students have not seriously considered changing their career path or specialization because of COVID-19. Additionally, according to high school students, parents and educators, 59 percent of arts students in college are staying the course and making no changes to their graduate plans.

During the pandemic, arts institutions, including those in academia, turned to digital platforms to teach the programs and create performance opportunities for students. But the impact of the experience of live art programs is essential to the vitality of a great nation.

the Most recent study on the National Endowment of the Artsthe economic impact of the arts has shown that the added value to GDP of artistic and cultural production is nearly five times that of the agricultural sector.

In addition, arts and culture add nearly $ 60 billion more than construction and $ 227 billion more than transportation and warehousing to the US economy.

Producers and theater owners have done their best to bring back economic power by creating a safe environment for audiences to experience live theater this fall. This commitment to safety is an inspiration to local academics.

The reopening of Broadway means the arts are essential and essential to the vitality of our society, says Tully. Our pre-professional programs at UO within the School of Music, Drama and Dance are a model of what our professional peers do, certainly artistically, but also in terms of safety.

There was a lot of planning and protocols in place that led to the reopening of Broadway, and we look forward to being able to reopen completely in a safe way for performers and audiences, she continues.

While students have remained mostly optimistic, the past year has created challenges different from the typical process of going to college or university for many students, according to the ArtsBridge study. For example, university visits were impossible during the pandemic and created some angst among young people who wish to pursue a career in the arts.

Virtual college tours certainly weren’t introduced during the pandemic, but they were second for most families before COVID-19.

Digital tours have become the only way to visit, with 61% of juniors and high school parents opting out of a more traditional in-person tour. In fact, not being able to visit college campuses “is one of the top three concerns about college enrollment for 38% of high school students and parents.

While there is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the reopening of Broadways, students are also having local theaters to indicate that the future of the arts is bright beyond the current drawbacks of the pandemic.

The Meadow Brook Theater, also in Rochester, which occasionally uses UO students as interns, liners, ushers and backstage crew, is a prime example of the resilience of Michigan’s theatrical landscape.

Travis Wright, the artistic director of the professional theater company, says a post-pandemic industry will include new works after much thought from playwrights and artists during quarantine.

The playwrights were still writing, and I think we’re going to see a lot of new plays that came out of the experience of this pandemic, he says. The plays should be a reflection of our world, a mirror that we hold up to examine ourselves and the human condition.

I think there has been a lot of scrutiny going on in our world during the pandemic and art will start to come out faster than theaters can produce, both to entertain and to educate, Wright says.

Meadow Brook will go ahead with the world premiere of Fancy, A New Country Musical which was canceled in May 2020 due to COVID-19. The story is inspired by Reba McEntires’ hit recording, Fancy, the dates of which will be announced soon. The season also includes crowd favorite Clue.

OU has yet to announce any plans for the upcoming season, but looks forward to what lies ahead.

The university has already demonstrated its ability to pivot, having produced Katori Halls The Mountaintop as well as Carlo Goldonis The Servant of Two Masters earlier this spring in outdoor performances.

We are encouraged that as more people are vaccinated there will be little to no impact for the 2021-2022 academic year, Tully says.

The CDC’s recent recommendation that fully vaccinated people not wear masks indoors is a huge step for all of us, she continues. At this time, we have no indication of what the OU will apply, but we are optimistic that we are heading in the right direction for the fall semester.

Sam White is a Michigan-based freelance writer. Contact her at [email protected]