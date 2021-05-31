Where do Bollywood celebrities live? DETAILS HERE

Highlights We’ve always wondered where our favorite Bollywood celebrities live in Mumbai? While Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan live in Bandra, Amitabh Bachchan lives in Juhu But did you know that Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are now neighbors?

Whether it’s fashion or fitness, we always admire our favorite celebrities. Other than all of that, the one thing we always want to know more about is their house. Whether it’s the location, decor, type of furniture they have or the size of their closet, we just want to be able to get a glimpse of their homes.

While it might be nearly impossible, the only added benefit of social media is that these celebrities give us a little glimpse of their gorgeous and luxurious homes that are immaculate, vibrant, and extremely sophisticated.

We have listed a list of 15 celebrities along with where they are staying in Mumbai.

Location: Juhu

Big B with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are staying in a royal bungalow by the beach. For the legend that he is, Big B’s house is just as fabulous as he is.

Location: Bandra

Saif and Kareena recently moved into a new house which is reportedly costing Rs 48 crore. The couple moved into their new home days before welcoming their second child.

Location: Worli

The couple moved into a Rs 34 crore apartment which is spacious, comfortable and extremely comfortable. With their wedding photos all over the house and an aesthetic dining room, Anushka and Virat’s home is breathtaking.

Location: Juhu

Shahid and Mira live in a wonderful house facing the sea in Juhu with an elaborate wooden patio. With natural sunlight and cream-colored furniture, this is a comfortable house for four people.

Location: Mahalaxmi

Unlike the other stars who stay in the suburbs, Kiara stays in South Mumbai. Among the few glimpses we’ve seen of his house, it’s a beautiful amalgamation of different shades of white with pristine crystals and mirror details.

Location: Bandra

Karan stays in a sumptuous duplex in dark tones, a white children’s room and a magnificent view. He is often seen sharing images of his dressing room and dining room.

Location: Bandra

Katrina stays in a beautiful house that boasts of having an old working charm and a special case dedicated to her awards. With soft hues and splashes of color, this house is a goal!

Location: Juhu

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Ajay had purchased a bungalow worth Rs 60 crore which spans 590 square meters.

Location: Prabhadevi

Away from her home in Mumbai, Deepika is staying in a luxury duplex in Prabhadevi in ​​one of the city’s chicest apartments.

Location: Juhu

Akshay, Twinkle and their children live in this wonderful ocean front house which has open spaces, a huge garden and enough space to throw a party for Will Smith.

Location: Juhu

Hrithik stays in a cozy bachelor apartment that’s eclectically filled with unique items, including a jungle gym in the middle of the house and a vending machine of chocolates for her children. With plenty of floor cushions and a comfortable swing, this is a house you really want to see. Do you know that Akshay and Hrithik are neighbors?

Location: Lokhandwala

Janhvi with Boney Kapoor and her sister Khushi stay in a cozy apartment in Lokhandwala which has white sofas and a special make-up room with envious bags.

Location: Bandrail, Bandra

Shah Rukh and Gauri along with their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have been staying at this lavish ocean front bungalow for many years now. Mannat has now become a landmark in Mumbai.

Location: Juhu

Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt stay in a lovely apartment with interesting elements and pops of color with a special tea bar.

