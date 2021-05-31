Michelle Heaton says she was killing herself with alcohol and drugs

Michelle Heaton said she committed suicide while battling drug and alcohol addiction, it has been reported.

The TV personality and former Liberty X star told The Sun that his rehab saved his life.

Heaton, 41, said she received the treatment as a joint effort of all my dear friends who wanted me to live. “

Glamorous model Katie Price was among those who encouraged her to go, Heaton told the newspaper.

I was crying for help when I couldn’t really ask for help Michelle heaton

She added: What I was doing was a suicide mission.

I never really thought, I want to kill myself, but eventually I was killing myself.

But when you are an addict, you feel like there is no way out.

Heaton said she drank ridiculous amounts of alcohol and would be sick if she drank more.

She added that she hit rock bottom with alcohol last September and was in excruciating pain.

My doctor could feel my liver coming out because I was so skinny, she said.

I got scars from scrapes because liver problems are causing itchy skin.

I never put them in physical danger, but they saw me sick and worried about mom Michelle heaton

She said she had to live with the pain and suffering after a hysterectomy which resulted in early menopause.

Without HRT (hormone replacement therapy), I don’t work.

But I felt that I had to live with this pain and suffering myself because I had made this choice.

I wasn’t allowed to cry, cry, or ask for help, and I didn’t have therapy.

Heaton also said she felt like a bad mother, adding: I’m so lucky to have two beautiful children.

They just want to see mom well and they want to have fun with mom.

They want me to play football with them, they want me to do my hair.

It was those simple things that I couldn’t give them.

I never put them in physical danger, but they saw me sick and worried about mom and wondered why she was screaming.

And my husband (Hugh Hanley) wondered if I would be alive when he woke up.