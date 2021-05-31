Callies Cabin: Wild Berry Bliss from Tahoe-ish





Baked blueberry crumble with oatmeal and chopped almonds. Getty Images

At 12, I was an adventurous kid drawn to nature’s superfoods and the great outdoors. One cloudy afternoon, a girlfriend and I walked through the foothills of Los Gatos, where the grass was unkempt and the horses ran free. Entering pristine grounds and picking wild berries from the plants was an exciting novelty until it started to rain. But once home, the getaway hadn’t even started. I took a hot shower and cleaned the mud off my body. Later that night, I scratched my cheek, arms, and legs because, for some reason, they were itching. In the morning when I woke up red bumps and blisters were visible from head to toe. Poison oak, my mother announced after I told her where I had been the day before. By dinner time, my face was red and one of my swollen and sore eyelids was swollen. My two siblings chanted, Cyclops, insinuating that I looked like the creepy one-eyed creature from mythology. I ran to my room, onto the bed, and hid under the covers. Later my mother consoled me. She sat on the bed and said, Ignore your brother and sister. She handed out a bowl of homemade blueberry crumble. But the berries were store bought. The comforting dessert was warm as she told me a story about the Greeks and Romans. Obviously, they were using wild berries for their medicinal powers. I savored the berry treat, believing the bumps would heal over time. And they did. This recipe is inspired by my mom’s gift of cooking and feeding during the best and worst times. Blueberry crumble 1 cup fresh blueberries, rinsed and chopped or sliced 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice cup of white granulated sugar cup of all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Crumble filling cup of all-purpose flour cup of European style butter, salted, melted cup of brown sugar cup of oats (optional) Granulated white sugar and cinnamon (to taste) cup walnuts, chopped (I used lightly salted cashews when the crumble is cooked) cup of plain Greek yogurt Honey (to taste) (I used local honey to combat seasonal allergies) Sprigs of basil or mint for garnish (optional) In a bowl, place the berries. (Wipe off first.) Add the juice, sugar, flour and spices. Put aside. In another bowl, combine the flour, butter, sugar and oats. Place the fruit mixture in the ramekins. I filled two of them to the rim. Garnish the fruit with the crumble filling. Sprinkle with the sugar mixture. Place in a shallow saucepan and fill with water a few inches as you do with custard. Bake for about 40 to 50 minutes. It is made when the filling is golden brown and the fruit is tender and sparkling. Best served hot in the morning or evening. For 2 to 4 people. It is best topped with plain Greek yogurt mixed with honey (to taste). Or use a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream (if the weather warms). Garnish with basil or mint. So, is this delicious nostalgic berry crumble as exciting as hunting wild horses and picking wild berries? No, probably not. But it’s sweet and salty, not to mention that blueberries are rich in nutrients. You don’t need to look for berries in the wild. Just go to your favorite local supermarket and grab a container of blueberries. Then, concoct this recipe with its sweet and juicy Mother Nature berries. Cal Orey, MA is an author and journalist. His books include the Healing Powers series (vinegar, olive oil, chocolate, honey, coffee, tea, superfoods, essential oils, herbs and spices) published by Kensington. (The collection was presented by the Good Cook Book Club.) Its website is http://www.calorey.com .

