Bollywood teams up to fight COVID -19 and raise funds

The world star Anupam Kher will perform and speak to the nation about the online fundraising concert " Ek Saath-India will rise again " also Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will enlighten the public on behalf of the I Am Buddha Foundation and Pallavi Joshi, winner of the national award, is ready to host an indoor music concert with Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz, Pankaj Udhaas, Anoop Jalota, Hariharan, Prasoon Joshi, Annu Malik, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Jatin Pandit, Daler Mehandi, Babul Supriyo, Kailash Kher, Salim Sulaiman, Shan, Harshdeep Kaur, Padamad Shri Srians, Satish Kaushik, Padam Shri Malini Awasthi, Swapnil Bandodkar, Shilpa Rao, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Manoj Muntashir, Papon, Sugandha Date, Raj Pandit, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musician, Neerja Pandit, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunideayana Bachulide Kachhide will perform in this unique live music event called 'Ek Saath-India will rise again on Saturday 05 June 2021. Leading non-profit organizations Global Kashmir Pandits Diaspora (GKPD) and I Am Buddha Foundation in partnership with Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, US India Pragati Foundation and Anupam Kher The Foundation has partnered to raise funds for orphans, widows, people with disabilities, indigenous people, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists affected by COVID, among others. Speaking of the concert, Pallavi Joshi said: "Through times of abject distress and despair, entertainment acts as a balm in people's minds. Sometimes people get lost in an imaginary world leaving their conflicts and sorrows behind. You know the smile artists put on people's faces with their performances, I think it's bigger than any money in the world. I am very moved by the response that the singers and musicians have given us and it proves above classes and castes and the belief that humanism reigns supreme. So please come and donate to this cause. Vivek and Pallavi are convinced that this collaboration will leave their audience with lasting joy. It will not only be a great distraction to keep them entertained after so long, but also a way to connect with Bollywood fans across the world. The world is on a path to renewed energy and a change in the way everything is done and in the twilight of those feelings, 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again Live in Concert will be a test of resilience and a beacon of hope for the live entertainment industry. moving forward.







