Today in history | WTOP

Today in history

Today is Monday, May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. It’s Memorial Day.

Today’s highlight in history:

On May 31, 1921, a race riot broke out in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began to plunder and level the wealthy black neighborhood of Greenwood after reporting that a black man assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are said to have died.

To this date:

In 1578, the Christian catacombs of ancient Rome were accidentally discovered by workers digging in a vineyard along the Via Salaria.

In 1790, President George Washington enacted the first US copyright law.

In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London entered service, striking for the first time.

In 1889, some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania died when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water through the city.

In 1935, the 20th Century Fox film studio was born from the merger of Fox Film Corp. and Twentieth Century Pictures.

In 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.

In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru killed 67,000 people.

In 1977, the Trans-Alaska pipeline, under construction for three years over objections from environmentalists and Alaskan natives, was completed. (The first oil began to flow through the pipeline 20 days later.)

In 1989, House Speaker Jim Wright, plagued by questions about his ethics, announced he would resign. (Tom Foley later succeeded him.)

In 2009, Dr. George Tiller, a rare provider of late abortions, was shot and killed in a church in Wichita, Kansas. (Gunman Scott Roeder was later convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for 50 years.) Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, has died in Southampton , in England, at the age of 97. .

In 2014, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the only US soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was released by the Taliban in exchange for five Afghan detainees at the US prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Bergdahl, who disappeared in June 2009, later pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan; his sentence included a dishonorable dismissal, reduction of rank and a fine, but no jail time. .)

In 2019, a long-time city worker opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people on three floors before police shot and killed him; Officials said DeWayne Craddock quit via email hours before the shooting.

Ten years ago: Angered by civilian casualties, Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he would no longer allow NATO airstrikes on homes. Former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic (RAHT-koh MLAH-dich) has been placed in a UN detention unit in the Netherlands pending trial on charges of genocide.

Five years ago: Jury found ex-Chicago suburban cop Drew Peterson guilty of trying to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who helped convict him of the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

A year ago: Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets again across America, with peaceful protests against police killings overshadowed by the unrest; Officials have deployed thousands of National Guard troops and imposed strict curfews in major cities. Protesters in Washington, DC, sparked fires near the White House amid mounting tensions with police, who fired tear gas and stun grenades. In tweets, President Donald Trump accused anarchists and the media of fueling violence. The White House said it had sent Brazil more than 2 million doses of a malaria drug touted by Trump as potentially protective against the coronavirus; scientific evidence had not supported these uses of the drug. The private SpaceX spacecraft delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Artist Christo, known for his massive public art projects that often involved wrapping large structures in fabric, has died in New York City at age 84.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 91 years old. Singer Peter Yarrow is 83 years old. Humanitarian aid and author Terry Waite is 82 years old. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 81 years old. Actor Sharon Gless is 78 years old. Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath is 78 years old. / commentator Bernard Goldberg is 76 years old. Actor Tom Berenger is 71 years old. Actor Gregory Harrison is 71 years old. Actor Kyle Secor is 64 years old. Actor Roma Maffia (my-FEE-uh) is 63 years old. Actor / comedian Chris Elliott is 61 years old. Actor Lea Thompson is 60. Singer Corey Hart is 59 years old. Actor Hugh Dillon is 58 years old. Rapper DMC is 57 years old. Actor Brooke Shields is 56 years old. Country musician Ed Adkins (The Derailers) is 54 years old. TV presenter Phil Keoghan is 54 years old. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 49 years old. Actor Archie Panjabi is 49 years old. Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: Greenleaf) is 46 years old. Actor Colin Farrell is 45 years old. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 44 years old. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 44 years old. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy)) is 41 years old. Country singer Casey James (TV: American Idol) is 39 years old. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 39 years old. Ra Waka Flocka Flame is 35 years old. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 34 years old. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 25.

