That’s So Raven star Raven Symone reveals 28lb weight loss





Raven Symone revealed she lost 28 pounds (Photo: Instagram) Raven-Symon revealed her new look after losing 28 pounds as part of her Weight Loss Journey. The Thats So Raven star has been stunned by her completely different face since the start of her transformation and had the support of his wife Miranda Maday. The actor added that she fasted as part of the process. Appearing in an Instagram video with Miranda, Raven shared: Pounds down, pounds down. Check the chin. Do you see that chin? If you all watch Ravens Home literally right now, then come live and see this joint, I got a whole different face. It’s a whole book trip. Just to let you know I’m 28 pounds lighter. I lost a ton of weight, she shared with her Instagram followers. His wife, who married Raven in June of last year, added: Your amazing honey. You are doing so well. The star first became a household name in 2003 after starring in the Disney series as a teenager, before landing a role in The Cheetah Girls. She has been open about the bodily shame she suffered as a young girl in the public eye as trolls told her she couldn’t handle a Cheetah Girls show because of her size. The Ravens Home star shared an update on her journey to the books (Photo: Instagram) Raven told Metro.co.uk: I played for an hour and a half, lip-syncing, all dancing and singing, at 180 pounds. Come for me, I challenge you! So that’s how I feel. Yeah, I’m a bit hardcore when it comes to my body, because it’s suffered so much and the reasons I’m the way I am aren’t because of the way the stereotypes say it is, that is. It’s because it’s my body, and how I handle things ends up there.

Raven has been open about her experiences with body shame in the past (Photo: Getty) Some people choose their face, I tend to go up and down, and I think that’s normal for women, and normal for a man too. But we make it such a big deal in this society, it’s ridiculous. AFTER : Alison Hammond Says She Doesn’t Want To Die Because She Shares Her Covid-19 Vaccine Fears

