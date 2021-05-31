Ajay Devgn has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to buy property in Mumbai amid the pandemic. It comes after reports of Amitabh Bachchan buying a duplex apartment worth Rs. 31 crores in Mumbai.

Apparently the bungalow bought by Ajay Devgn is worth Rs. 60 crore and is located in the Juhu area of ​​South Mumbai. The property would be spread over 5,310 square feet. The Devgn are currently residing in their Shakti bungalow at Kapole Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu, which is located near the new property purchased by Devgn.

According to reports, the deal was reached last November-December and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society transferred the bungalow to the common name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal aka Ajay Devgn on May 7. The bungalow was previously owned by the late Pushpa Valia. .

Reports further reveal that the rate for the bungalow is Rs. 65-70 crore, but due to the pandemic, Devgn got it at a reduced rate.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor also purchased Sky Villas in Bandra as part of the same project. The properties are said to be worth Rs. 20 crore each.

