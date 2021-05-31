Today’s list of famous birthdays for May 31, 2021 includes celebrities Colin Farrell, Clint Eastwood





Top celebrity birthdays on May 31, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Colin Farrell, Clint Eastwood and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on May 31, and learn an interesting fact about each one. FILE – In this file photo from February 25, 2007, Clint Eastwood, Oscar nominee for Best Director for his work on “Letters from Iwo Jima,” arrives for the 79th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Eastwood turns 91 on May 31 (AP Photo / Kevork Djansezian, File)AP Director Clint Eastwood turns 91 Fun fact: Directed and starred in the upcoming Cry Macho movie Former NFL player Joe Namath, left, talks to former Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris during the NFL Honors football awards ceremony Saturday February 1, 2020 in Miami. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip)AP The Joe Namath Football Hall of Fame turns 78 Fun fact: led Alabama to a national championship in 1964 Actors Chris Elliott, from left, Jennifer Robertson, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy attend the 11th Annual New York Television Festival “Schitt’s Creek” at the SVA Theater on Thursday October 22, 2015 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Comedian Chris Elliott turns 61 Fun fact: I was a writer for Late Night with David Letterman Director Lea Thompson, left, poses with her daughters actress and songwriter Madelyn Deutch and actress Zoey Deutch at a special screening of “The Year of Spectacular Men”, hosted by MarVista Entertainment and Parkside Pictures with The Cinema Society at The Landmark at 57 West on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Lea Thompson turns 60 Fun fact: the first feature film she appeared in was Jaws 3-D Actress and model Brooke Shields arrives at the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala Honoring Leonard A. Lauder at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Brooke Shields turns 56 Fun fact: her grandfather Frank Shields was a Hollywood actor in the 1930s FILE – Colin Farrell attends the “Widows” premiere on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2018 in Toronto. Farrell turns 45 on May 31. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, file)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actor Colin Farrell turns 45 Fun fact: appeared in the non-MCU film Daredevil as the villainous Bullseye More celebrities with birthdays today Peter, Paul and Mary singer Peter Yarrow is 83 years old. Texas Tornadoes and Sir Douglas Quintet keyboardist Augie Meyers is 81 years old. Actor Sharon Gless (Cagney and Lacey) is 78 years old. Actor Tom Berenger is 71 years old. Actor Gregory Harrison is 71 years old. Actor Kyle Secor (Homicide: Life on the Streets) is 64 years old. Actor Roma Maffia (Nip / Tuck, Profiler) is 63 years old. Singer Corey Hart is 59 years old. Run-DMC’s DMC rapper is 57 years old. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 54. Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race, is 54. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 49 years old. Actor Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is 49 years old. Actor Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf) is 46 years old. Reel Big Fish trumpeter Scott Klopfenstein is 44 years old. Eric Christian Olsen (NCIS: Los Angeles is 44. Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley is 41. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 35. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (ParentHood) is 34. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 25 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on May 31 Walt Whitman, poet Pope Pius XI Don Ameche, actor Jim Craig, Olympic goalkeeper (64) Former Indian All-Star Kenny Lofton (54) with The Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com 